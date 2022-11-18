Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Unveil Bones and All Soundtrack: Stream

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have unveiled the official soundtrack to Bones and All, the new film from Luca Guadagnino. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Bones and All is a cannibal love story starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. In an interview with The Independent, Guadagnino said he asked Reznor and Ross to “find the sound of a road trip” and “the sound of the American landscape.”

“There was never a focus on the horror element,” Reznor told Variety, adding, “It’s in there and it serves a purpose.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Ross explained, “We’d have long conversations with Luca about this element of inviting interpretation. But the real heart is the romance. Luca had mentioned the idea of an acoustic guitar. So, we worked around establishing what this longing would be.”

With all the buzz around Bones and All, the soundtrack is expected to get an extended look come award season. Reznor and Ross may be competing against themselves; they also scored the soundtrack for Sam Mendes’ Oscar-bait Empire of Light.

Bones and All (Original Score) Artwork:

Bones and All (Original Score) Tracklist:

01. I’m with You (A Way Out)

02. Lost Girls

03. Good and Destroyed

04. Vinegar

05. I’m with You (You Seem Nice)

06. It’s Your Turn

07. You Don’t Have to Be Alone

08. Forgotten Pictures

09. In Dreams

10. I’m with You

11. By the Light of the Campfire

12. Night in the Cornfield

13. We Should Fee something

14. It’s Just Darkness

15. You’ll See What I Mean

16. I’m with You (Always)

17. Destroyed

18. Violence Remains

19. The Great Wide Open

20. Normal Life

21. Other Paths Not Explored

22. Unfinished Business

23. (You Made It Feel Like) Home

24. The Great Wide Open (Reprise)