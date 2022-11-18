Menu
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Unveil Bones and All Soundtrack: Stream

"The real heart is the romance," Ross said

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, photo courtesy of artists
November 18, 2022 | 3:32pm ET

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have unveiled the official soundtrack to Bones and Allthe new film from Luca Guadagnino. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Bones and All is a cannibal love story starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. In an interview with The Independent, Guadagnino said he asked Reznor and Ross to “find the sound of a road trip” and “the sound of the American landscape.”

    “There was never a focus on the horror element,” Reznor told Variety, adding, “It’s in there and it serves a purpose.”

    Ross explained“We’d have long conversations with Luca about this element of inviting interpretation. But the real heart is the romance. Luca had mentioned the idea of an acoustic guitar. So, we worked around establishing what this longing would be.”

    With all the buzz around Bones and All, the soundtrack is expected to get an extended look come award season. Reznor and Ross may be competing against themselves; they also scored the soundtrack for Sam Mendes’ Oscar-bait Empire of Light. 

    Bones and All (Original Score) Artwork:

    bones and all artwork trent reznor atticus ross

    Bones and All (Original Score) Tracklist:
    01. I’m with You (A Way Out)
    02. Lost Girls
    03. Good and Destroyed
    04. Vinegar
    05. I’m with You (You Seem Nice)
    06. It’s Your Turn
    07. You Don’t Have to Be Alone
    08. Forgotten Pictures
    09. In Dreams
    10. I’m with You
    11. By the Light of the Campfire
    12. Night in the Cornfield
    13. We Should Fee something
    14. It’s Just Darkness
    15. You’ll See What I Mean
    16. I’m with You (Always)
    17. Destroyed
    18. Violence Remains
    19. The Great Wide Open
    20. Normal Life
    21. Other Paths Not Explored
    22. Unfinished Business
    23. (You Made It Feel Like) Home
    24. The Great Wide Open (Reprise)

