Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Unveil Bones and All Soundtrack: Stream

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have unveiled the official soundtrack to Bones and All, the new film from Luca Guadagnino. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Bones and All is a cannibal love story starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. In an interview with The Independent, Guadagnino said he asked Reznor and Ross to “find the sound of a road trip” and “the sound of the American landscape.”
“There was never a focus on the horror element,” Reznor told Variety, adding, “It’s in there and it serves a purpose.”
Ross explained, “We’d have long conversations with Luca about this element of inviting interpretation. But the real heart is the romance. Luca had mentioned the idea of an acoustic guitar. So, we worked around establishing what this longing would be.”
With all the buzz around Bones and All, the soundtrack is expected to get an extended look come award season. Reznor and Ross may be competing against themselves; they also scored the soundtrack for Sam Mendes’ Oscar-bait Empire of Light.
Bones and All (Original Score) Artwork:
Bones and All (Original Score) Tracklist:
01. I’m with You (A Way Out)
02. Lost Girls
03. Good and Destroyed
04. Vinegar
05. I’m with You (You Seem Nice)
06. It’s Your Turn
07. You Don’t Have to Be Alone
08. Forgotten Pictures
09. In Dreams
10. I’m with You
11. By the Light of the Campfire
12. Night in the Cornfield
13. We Should Fee something
14. It’s Just Darkness
15. You’ll See What I Mean
16. I’m with You (Always)
17. Destroyed
18. Violence Remains
19. The Great Wide Open
20. Normal Life
21. Other Paths Not Explored
22. Unfinished Business
23. (You Made It Feel Like) Home
24. The Great Wide Open (Reprise)