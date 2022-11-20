Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Trent Reznor Is “About to Depart” Twitter: “We Don’t Need the Arrogance of the Billionaire Class”

"I just find that it has become such a toxic environment"

Advertisement
Trent Reznor quitting Twitter
Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, photo by Amy Harris
November 20, 2022 | 9:52am ET

    Trent Reznor has called Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter an “embarrassment,” and said he’s “about to depart” the social media platform.

    Since Musk closed the deal on purchasing Twitter, he has laid off half the company’s staff; instituted an $8-per-month blue verification checkmark fee; issued an ultimatum to the remaining staffers to either return to the office or quit their jobs (which he has since partially retracted); and reinstated Donald Trump’s account.

    While promoting his and Atticus Ross’ score for the new movie Bones and All, Reznor was asked by The Hollywood Reporter for his take on the current state of Twitter under Musk. “Embarrassment,” replied the Nine Inch Nails frontman. “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.”

    Advertisement

    Reznor added that he was thinking of quitting Twitter long before Musk bought the company. “Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

    As it stands, Reznor doesn’t use Twitter that much, as his tweets are few and far between. However, his account has 1.6 million followers, so it appears that he’s willing to give up a major social platform to stand on his principles.

    Nine Inch Nails 10 Best Songs
     Editor's Pick
    Nine Inch Nails’ 10 Best Songs

    The original score for Bones and All was released on Friday, and can be streamed in full here. Nine Inch Nails recently played a landmark show in Cleveland, where classic members of the band returned for a one-off performance of a handful of songs at the end of the set.

    Advertisement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Robert and Toyah Metallica Seek and Destroy

Robert Fripp and Toyah Put the Squeak in Metallica's "Seek & Destroy": Watch

November 20, 2022

Crosses Sensation song

††† (Crosses) Release New Song "Sensation": Stream

November 18, 2022

Disturbed new album Divisive

Disturbed Unveil AI-Generated "Bad Man" Video, Unleash Full Divisive Album: Stream

November 18, 2022

Nickelback Chad Kroeger hate us again

Nickelback's Chad Kroeger: "I'm Ready for the World to Hate Us Again"

November 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Trent Reznor Is "About to Depart" Twitter: "We Don't Need the Arrogance of the Billionaire Class"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter