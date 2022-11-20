Trent Reznor Is “About to Depart” Twitter: “We Don’t Need the Arrogance of the Billionaire Class”

Trent Reznor has called Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter an “embarrassment,” and said he’s “about to depart” the social media platform.

Since Musk closed the deal on purchasing Twitter, he has laid off half the company’s staff; instituted an $8-per-month blue verification checkmark fee; issued an ultimatum to the remaining staffers to either return to the office or quit their jobs (which he has since partially retracted); and reinstated Donald Trump’s account.

While promoting his and Atticus Ross’ score for the new movie Bones and All, Reznor was asked by The Hollywood Reporter for his take on the current state of Twitter under Musk. “Embarrassment,” replied the Nine Inch Nails frontman. “I’m about to depart. We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.”

Reznor added that he was thinking of quitting Twitter long before Musk bought the company. “Even without him involved, I just find that it has become such a toxic environment. For my mental health, I need to tune out. I don’t feel good being there anymore.”

As it stands, Reznor doesn’t use Twitter that much, as his tweets are few and far between. However, his account has 1.6 million followers, so it appears that he’s willing to give up a major social platform to stand on his principles.

The original score for Bones and All was released on Friday, and can be streamed in full here. Nine Inch Nails recently played a landmark show in Cleveland, where classic members of the band returned for a one-off performance of a handful of songs at the end of the set.

