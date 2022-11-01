Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Turnstile’s “Holiday” Soundtracks New Taco Bell Nacho Fries Ad: Watch

The hardcore band is an alum of Taco Bell's long-running Feed the Beat program

Advertisement
Turnstile Taco Bell commercial
Turnstile (photo by Johnny Perilla) and Taco Bell Nacho Fries (via TacoBell.com)
November 1, 2022 | 11:57am ET

    Turnstile’s “Holiday” provides the soundtrack for a new Taco Bell advertisement for Nacho Fries.

    The commercial sees a group of friends “putting their love of Nacho Fries above all else,” as described in the press release. The jubilant, riff-centric “Holiday” makes a fitting soundtrack for such the desperate fast-food excursion.

    If there was any doubt that Turnstile had made it, per se, any skepticism can officially be put to rest. In fact, the Taco Bell ad is a full circle moment for the acclaimed hardcore act. Taco Bell was on the ground floor of the Turnstile explosion, having tapped the band for its Feed the Beat program — which supports touring artists with comp’d meals — way back in 2015.

    Advertisement

    “Music has long been a part of the Taco Bell DNA,” said Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell’s Vice President of Influencer and Community Marketing Highlighting. “Bands like Turnstile is a great representation of our Feed the Beat program that helps support and amplify culture’s leading artists. Not only does Turnstile kick-off the return of Nacho Fries, they represent the bright future for what we envision will be bigger platforms and even more opportunities for Feed the Beat artists and alumni in 2023.”

    Added Jon Landman of Taco Bell’s Music Agency, The Syndicate: “Supporting artists of all genres has been of the utmost importance to Taco Bell through the Feed The Beat program since its inception. We’re so excited to highlight an artist like Turnstile who is creating such a unique sonic landscape. When you hear the riff in ‘Holiday,’ it immediately grabs your attention.”

    Turnstile Brooklyn Mirage recap photos
     Editor's Pick
    Turnstile Rip Through the Pouring Rain to Kick Off Fall 2022 Tour in Brooklyn: Recap, Photos + Video

    The Nacho Fries ad appears to be the beginning of an ongoing partnership between Taco Bell and Turnstile, with the press release teasing: “Keep an eye out in the coming weeks for more ‘TLC’ between Turnstile and Taco Bell.”

    Advertisement

    Watch the commercial below.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

anthrax black label society 2023 tour dates

Anthrax and Black Label Society Announce 2023 North American Tour with Exodus

November 1, 2022

James Hetfield as Eddie Munson for Halloween

Metallica's James Hetfield Dressed Up as Stranger Things' Eddie Munson for Halloween

November 1, 2022

Perry Farrell and Billy Corgan conversation

Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins "Freaked Out" When Jane's Addiction Showed Up at One of Our Early Shows

November 1, 2022

13 Scariest Metal Songs

The 13 Scariest Metal Songs

October 31, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Turnstile's "Holiday" Soundtracks New Taco Bell Nacho Fries Ad: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter