Tyler Childers Announces 2023 “Send in the Hounds Tour”

He'll be joined by Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Elle King, Marcus King, Margo Price, and more

Tyler Childers (YouTube)
November 10, 2022 | 1:10pm ET

    Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps have announced the 2023 “Send in the Hounds Tour” in support of their new album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?

    The new dates kick off April 14th in New Orleans, LA, and continue with alternating months: May off, June on, July off, August on, until closing with a two-night stand at Red Rocks in September. Throughout, he’ll be joined by a wide and varied collection of special guests including Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Elle King, Marcus King, John R. Miller, Miles Miller, and Margo Price.

    Check out Childers’ full itinerary below, including previously scheduled tour dates. General on-sale for the “Send in the Hounds Tour” begins Friday, November 18th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, and a Live Nation pre-sale begins November 16th (use code HEADLINER).

    Tyler Childers 2022-23 Tour Dates:
    12/10 — Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
    02/09 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
    02/10 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
    04/14 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *
    04/16 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn
    04/20 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory †
    04/22 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP‡
    04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #
    04/26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
    04/27 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #
    04/30 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach
    06/06 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre +
    06/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
    06/09 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis ^
    06/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion +
    06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ~
    06/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ~
    08/02 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ×
    08/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ×
    08/05 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    08/06 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point **
    08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    08/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ††
    08/13 — Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ‡‡
    08/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ##
    08/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ##
    08/18 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ‡‡
    08/19 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium ‡‡
    09/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡
    09/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ++

    * = w/ Wayne Graham
    † = w/ John R. Miller and Wayne Graham
    ‡ = w/ Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham
    # = w/ Charley Crockett
    + = w/ Miles Miller
    ^ = w/ Marcus King and Miles Miller
    ~ = w/ Marcus King
    × = w/ Elle King
    ** = w/ Margo Price
    ††= w/ Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton
    ## = w/ S.G. Goodman
    ‡‡ = w/ S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton
    ++ = w/ S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

