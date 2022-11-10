Tyler Childers Announces 2023 “Send in the Hounds Tour”

Tyler Childers and his band The Food Stamps have announced the 2023 “Send in the Hounds Tour” in support of their new album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?
The new dates kick off April 14th in New Orleans, LA, and continue with alternating months: May off, June on, July off, August on, until closing with a two-night stand at Red Rocks in September. Throughout, he’ll be joined by a wide and varied collection of special guests including Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Elle King, Marcus King, John R. Miller, Miles Miller, and Margo Price.
Check out Childers’ full itinerary below, including previously scheduled tour dates. General on-sale for the “Send in the Hounds Tour” begins Friday, November 18th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, and a Live Nation pre-sale begins November 16th (use code HEADLINER).
Tyler Childers 2022-23 Tour Dates:
12/10 — Asheville, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Center
02/09 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
02/10 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
04/14 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *
04/16 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn
04/20 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory †
04/22 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP‡
04/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #
04/26 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
04/27 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #
04/30 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach
06/06 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre +
06/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
06/09 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis ^
06/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion +
06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ~
06/15 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ~
08/02 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ×
08/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ×
08/05 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/06 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point **
08/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/11 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ††
08/13 — Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater ‡‡
08/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ##
08/16 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ##
08/18 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ‡‡
08/19 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium ‡‡
09/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ‡‡
09/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ++
* = w/ Wayne Graham
† = w/ John R. Miller and Wayne Graham
‡ = w/ Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham
# = w/ Charley Crockett
+ = w/ Miles Miller
^ = w/ Marcus King and Miles Miller
~ = w/ Marcus King
× = w/ Elle King
** = w/ Margo Price
††= w/ Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton
## = w/ S.G. Goodman
‡‡ = w/ S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton
++ = w/ S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham