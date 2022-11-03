Menu
Viagra Boys Slam Right-Wingers with Performance of “Troglodyte” on Kimmel: Watch

Off their latest album, Cave World

viagra boys troglodyte kimmel jimmy live watch stream
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
November 3, 2022 | 10:56am ET

    Viagra Boys addressed right-wingers on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, offering one finger, a few choice words, and a ripping performance of “Troglodyte.”

    This standout track from their July album, Cave World, takes aim at the gun-loving and hate-filled. “He says he don’t believe in science,” vocalist Sebastian Murphy sings. “He thinks that all the news is fake/ And late at night he sits on his computer/ And writes about the things he hates.” Such people might as well belong to another species. “You ain’t no ape,” Murphy sneers, “You’re a troglodyte.” Check out the performance below.

    In December, Viagra Boys will kick off their 2022-23 world tour, which they titled the “Shrimp City Beach 1993 Reunion Tour” as a nod to the Cave World single “Ain’t No Thief.” Tickets are available here.

