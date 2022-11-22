2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Must-Have Vinyl and Box Sets

With Black Friday just around the corner on November 25th, the busiest shopping season of the year will soon be in full force. For many in the music community, that means one thing: a license to spend far too much money on vinyl, CDs, and super deluxe, multi-LP, limited edition, hardbody box sets. To help those looking for physical copies of their favorite albums, we’ve compiled a holiday gift guide of must-have vinyl.

Whether you’re buying for your loved ones or taking the opportunity to beef up your own collection (hey, we’re not here to judge), we’ve got you covered with some of the hottest releases you’ll find in 2022. From the classics to modern favorites, here’s a guide for what to get your physical-media-obsessed audiophile friend.

Then, be sure to check out Consequence’s Black Friday deals at our shop to complete the package with stylish wearables, CDB goodies, and more, all available here.

Check out the full gift guide below.

David Bowie – A Divine Symmetry 4 CD/1 Blu-Ray Box Set ($119.98): For the Bowie lover in your life, Parlophone Records’ A Divine Symmetry is the perfect gift. Compiled of Bowie sessions from during the Hunky Dory recording era, the four-CD, one Blu-Ray box set features a plethora of unreleased music from the time, as well as alternate mixes from tracks off of the 1971 album via producer Ken Scott. Beyond the music, the box set also includes two books, a hardback of memorabilia and photos as well as a replica composite of Bowie’s notebooks with lyrics, notes, and setlists. A Divine Symmetry can be found on the official David Bowie website here or via Amazon.

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 LP ($29.25): In case you haven’t been burned out by Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” you can play the 1985 hit from your record player this holiday season. The two-LP package for Netflix’s smash hit series serves as a best-of-the-80s compilation, featuring songs that scored iconic scenes in the show, such as Journey’s “Separate Ways” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” You can add this vinyl to someone’s collection via Amazon.