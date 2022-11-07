The lineup has been revealed for the previously announced virtual Ozzfest 2022, taking place as part of the larger Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival later this month. Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society, and more are on the Ozzfest bill, which will be free to view.

The Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival runs November 10th-13th, with Ozzfest happening on “its own dedicated land parcel” that includes two stages. Other bands on the Ozzfest bill include Skid Row, The Raven Age, and Britoff.

Motörhead have not been active since frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s passing in December 2015, suggesting that some sort of AI / animated performance or pre-existing footage is on tap for the legendary UK rock band.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing Ozzfest to the metaverse,” stated Osbourne in a press release. “This allows me and the other bands on the bill to reach our fans in a new innovative way.”

In addition to the performances, there will be exclusive viewing access and free wearable merchandise for holders of Ozzy’s CryptoBatz NFTs.

Meanwhile, Ozzy is the subject of Consequence‘s newest cover story. The Prince of Darkness opens up about his recent health battles, his new album, Patient Number 9, his move back to England, and much more.

Fans can access the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival via this link, and pre-register here. A preview of the Ozzfest stage and the lineup poster can be seen below.