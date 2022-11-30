Menu
Wednesday Breaks Netflix Viewership Record Set by Stranger Things

The Addams family series racked up 341.23 million hours viewed in its first week

wednesday netflix record stranger things addams family tv news
Wednesday (Netflix)
November 30, 2022 | 12:02pm ET

    Pigtail braids might become the season’s hottest hairstyle, because Wednesday just broke a Netflix viewership record set by Stranger Things Season 4.

    Per TV Line, the Tim Burton-helmed series — which stars a brilliantly-cast Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams daughter — racked up 341.23 million hours viewed since its November 23rd debut, besting the previous record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix. Stranger Things 4 amassed 335.01 million hours viewed for the week of May 30th to June 5th earlier this year.

    Coming in second place for most hours viewed on Netflix last week was 1899 (with nearly 88 million hours viewed), followed by The Crown Season 5 (42.4 million hours viewed), Dead to Me Season 5 (33.3 million hours viewed) and Manifest Season 4 (21.6 million hours viewed).

    We have to give a lot of credit to Ortega for Wednesday‘s bingeability. Aside from that Kubrick stare constantly peeking through her bangs, one of the season’s most memorable moments is when Wednesday Addams loosens up a bit at Nevermore Academy’s Rave’N Dance, grooving along (albeit with a straight face) to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck.”

    Ortega did her research for the self-choreographed scene, citing “Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the ’80s” as her inspirations. It very well could give the 1981 goth-punk number its “Running Up That Hill” moment. Revisit the scene below.

