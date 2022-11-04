Menu
“Weird Al” Yankovic Reveals Biopic Soundtrack, Featuring New Song “Now You Know”: Stream

The OST for  Weird: The Al Yankovic Story also includes newly recorded versions of classic songs

weird al yankovic now you know
“Weird Al” Yankovic, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images
November 4, 2022 | 8:12am ET

    “Weird Al” Yankovic’s biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is streaming on the Roku Channel as of today. To accompany the film, “Weird Al” has released a companion soundtrack featuring newly recorded versions of his classic tracks as well as a new song called “Now You Know.” Stream it below.

    “Now You Know” plays during the credits at the end of Weird, so naturally, the lyrics address the tell-all quality of the (faux) biopic. “You know all my dirty secrets ’cause we spilled all the tea/ There’s nothing left to hide, baby/ How you like the real me?” Yankovic asks over a funky rock and roll guitar. After all, “If it’s in a movie, it’s got to be true.”

    Among songs newly recorded by “Weird Al” are “My Bologna,” “Another One Rides the Bus,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” and Amish Paradise.” Additionally, the soundtrack features the original score composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, who previously helmed the score for Cobra Kai

    Related Video

    Before you stream the film/soundtrack, however, we should clarify that the “biopic” is, in typical “Weird Al” fashion, more of a parody of the genre than a harrowing tale of Yankovic’s life — complete with a million celebrity cameos that bolster the mockumentary’s fantastical vibe. Read how you can watch the free film here, and scroll onward to see the artwork and tracklist for the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story soundtrack.

    Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack Artwork:

    weird the al yankovic story soundtrack artwork

    Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack Tracklist:
    01. You Don’t Know Anything (Dialogue) – Performed by Diedrich Bader
    02. My Bologna (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    03. I Love Rocky Road (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    04. Another One Rides the Bus (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    05. Eat It (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    06. Like a Surgeon (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    07. Amish Paradise (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    08. Now You Know – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    09. Dr. Demento Opening Theme (Pico & Sepulveda) – Performed by The Roto Rooter Goodtime Christmas Band
    10. Beer Barrel Polka (Roll Out the Barrel) – Performed by Cory Pesaturo
    11. Helena Polka – Performed by Cory Pesaturo – Performed by The Emeralds
    12. The Chicken Dance aka The Bird Dance
    13. Clarinet Polka – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    14. Beat on the Brat – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
    15. Bowling with the Devil – Performed by Skunk Barf
    16. The Factory – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    17. Demento’s Pool Party – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    18. You’re All a Bunch of Slaves (Instrumental) – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    19. Guadalajara – Performed by Cesar Ramirez, Omar Estrada, & Cesar Chavira
    20. Back From the Dead – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    21. Weird Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    22. The Accordion – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    23. Hay Boy – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    24. The Closet – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    25. Epiphany – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    26. Cracked the Code – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    27. On the Spot – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    28. A Rare Gift – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    29. My Parents – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    30. Write Your Own Songs – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    31. LSD Trip – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    32. Al and Madonna – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    33. A Parody of “Eat It” – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    34. Drunk Driving – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    35. You’re All I’ve Got – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    36. Diner Kidnapping – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    37. Heart of the Jungle – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    38. Certified Platinum – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    39. It’s All Business – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    40. The Factory – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    41. Dad Apologizes – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    42. Raised Amish – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    43. It’s Nothing – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    44. Would You Be My Son? – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    45. Al’s Speech – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
    46. In Memoriam – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

