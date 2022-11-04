“Weird Al” Yankovic Reveals Biopic Soundtrack, Featuring New Song “Now You Know”: Stream

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is streaming on the Roku Channel as of today. To accompany the film, “Weird Al” has released a companion soundtrack featuring newly recorded versions of his classic tracks as well as a new song called “Now You Know.” Stream it below.
“Now You Know” plays during the credits at the end of Weird, so naturally, the lyrics address the tell-all quality of the (faux) biopic. “You know all my dirty secrets ’cause we spilled all the tea/ There’s nothing left to hide, baby/ How you like the real me?” Yankovic asks over a funky rock and roll guitar. After all, “If it’s in a movie, it’s got to be true.”
Among songs newly recorded by “Weird Al” are “My Bologna,” “Another One Rides the Bus,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” and Amish Paradise.” Additionally, the soundtrack features the original score composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, who previously helmed the score for Cobra Kai
Before you stream the film/soundtrack, however, we should clarify that the “biopic” is, in typical “Weird Al” fashion, more of a parody of the genre than a harrowing tale of Yankovic’s life — complete with a million celebrity cameos that bolster the mockumentary’s fantastical vibe. Read how you can watch the free film here, and scroll onward to see the artwork and tracklist for the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story soundtrack.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack Artwork:
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. You Don’t Know Anything (Dialogue) – Performed by Diedrich Bader
02. My Bologna (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
03. I Love Rocky Road (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
04. Another One Rides the Bus (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
05. Eat It (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
06. Like a Surgeon (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
07. Amish Paradise (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
08. Now You Know – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
09. Dr. Demento Opening Theme (Pico & Sepulveda) – Performed by The Roto Rooter Goodtime Christmas Band
10. Beer Barrel Polka (Roll Out the Barrel) – Performed by Cory Pesaturo
11. Helena Polka – Performed by Cory Pesaturo – Performed by The Emeralds
12. The Chicken Dance aka The Bird Dance
13. Clarinet Polka – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
14. Beat on the Brat – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic
15. Bowling with the Devil – Performed by Skunk Barf
16. The Factory – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
17. Demento’s Pool Party – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
18. You’re All a Bunch of Slaves (Instrumental) – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
19. Guadalajara – Performed by Cesar Ramirez, Omar Estrada, & Cesar Chavira
20. Back From the Dead – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
21. Weird Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
22. The Accordion – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
23. Hay Boy – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
24. The Closet – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
25. Epiphany – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
26. Cracked the Code – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
27. On the Spot – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
28. A Rare Gift – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
29. My Parents – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
30. Write Your Own Songs – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
31. LSD Trip – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
32. Al and Madonna – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
33. A Parody of “Eat It” – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
34. Drunk Driving – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
35. You’re All I’ve Got – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
36. Diner Kidnapping – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
37. Heart of the Jungle – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
38. Certified Platinum – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
39. It’s All Business – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
40. The Factory – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
41. Dad Apologizes – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
42. Raised Amish – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
43. It’s Nothing – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
44. Would You Be My Son? – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
45. Al’s Speech – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson
46. In Memoriam – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson