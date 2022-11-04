“Weird Al” Yankovic Reveals Biopic Soundtrack, Featuring New Song “Now You Know”: Stream

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is streaming on the Roku Channel as of today. To accompany the film, “Weird Al” has released a companion soundtrack featuring newly recorded versions of his classic tracks as well as a new song called “Now You Know.” Stream it below.

“Now You Know” plays during the credits at the end of Weird, so naturally, the lyrics address the tell-all quality of the (faux) biopic. “You know all my dirty secrets ’cause we spilled all the tea/ There’s nothing left to hide, baby/ How you like the real me?” Yankovic asks over a funky rock and roll guitar. After all, “If it’s in a movie, it’s got to be true.”

Among songs newly recorded by “Weird Al” are “My Bologna,” “Another One Rides the Bus,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” and Amish Paradise.” Additionally, the soundtrack features the original score composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, who previously helmed the score for Cobra Kai

Advertisement

Related Video

Before you stream the film/soundtrack, however, we should clarify that the “biopic” is, in typical “Weird Al” fashion, more of a parody of the genre than a harrowing tale of Yankovic’s life — complete with a million celebrity cameos that bolster the mockumentary’s fantastical vibe. Read how you can watch the free film here, and scroll onward to see the artwork and tracklist for the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story soundtrack.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack Artwork:

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. You Don’t Know Anything (Dialogue) – Performed by Diedrich Bader

02. My Bologna (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

03. I Love Rocky Road (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

04. Another One Rides the Bus (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

05. Eat It (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

06. Like a Surgeon (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

07. Amish Paradise (2022 version) – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

08. Now You Know – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

09. Dr. Demento Opening Theme (Pico & Sepulveda) – Performed by The Roto Rooter Goodtime Christmas Band

10. Beer Barrel Polka (Roll Out the Barrel) – Performed by Cory Pesaturo

11. Helena Polka – Performed by Cory Pesaturo – Performed by The Emeralds

12. The Chicken Dance aka The Bird Dance

13. Clarinet Polka – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

14. Beat on the Brat – Performed by “Weird Al” Yankovic

15. Bowling with the Devil – Performed by Skunk Barf

16. The Factory – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

17. Demento’s Pool Party – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

18. You’re All a Bunch of Slaves (Instrumental) – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

19. Guadalajara – Performed by Cesar Ramirez, Omar Estrada, & Cesar Chavira

20. Back From the Dead – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

21. Weird Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

22. The Accordion – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

23. Hay Boy – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

24. The Closet – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

25. Epiphany – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

26. Cracked the Code – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

27. On the Spot – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

28. A Rare Gift – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

29. My Parents – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

30. Write Your Own Songs – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

31. LSD Trip – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

32. Al and Madonna – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

33. A Parody of “Eat It” – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

34. Drunk Driving – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

35. You’re All I’ve Got – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

36. Diner Kidnapping – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

37. Heart of the Jungle – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

38. Certified Platinum – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

39. It’s All Business – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

40. The Factory – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

41. Dad Apologizes – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

42. Raised Amish – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

43. It’s Nothing – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

44. Would You Be My Son? – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

45. Al’s Speech – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson

46. In Memoriam – Performed by Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson