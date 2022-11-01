Menu
When Is Jordan Peele’s Nope Available to Stream?

Jordan Peele's latest otherworldly horror hit to hit the streaming world

Nope (Universal Pictures)
November 1, 2022 | 2:11pm ET

    Jordan Peele’s Nope wowed audiences with its mind-bending take on the sci-fi and creature horror genres, not to mention its memorable cast of characters and intense visuals. With a strong opening weekend of $71 million, Peele’s third venture into horror has reaffirmed his status as a creative and influential modern-day horror director — and if you haven’t already caught it in theaters, you’ll soon be able to catch it on your personal devices.

    Here are the details on how to stream Nope.

    Can I Watch Nope Online?

    The simple answer is yes, Nope is currently available to watch now via VOD services: The film is available for purchase and rental on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Youtube, VUDU, RedBox, and other services. Currently, the price for rentals is at $5.99 compared to the VOD purchase of $19.99.

    Is Nope Streaming For Free Online?

    Not at this moment, but you won’t have to wait for long. Peacock recently announced that Nope (being a Universal Studios production) will begin streaming exclusively on their platform starting November 18th. In celebration of Nope’s eventual land on their service, Peacock will also stream a documentary revolving around the production of Nope, featuring interviews from cast and crew and in-depth behind-the-scenes footage.

    What Is Nope About?

    Nope follows the story of a brother and sister (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) inheritoriting their Black family-owned horse ranch in California following their father’s (Keith David) mysterious death. Their dispute over the family ranch is interrupted by an encounter with an otherworldly force, and soon both are bent on getting evidence to prove what’s going on out in the hills — and also maybe achieve a little fame.

    Where Can I Stream Other Jordan Peele Movies for Free?

    Unfortunately, Get Out and US are currently unavailable on streaming services — they are available on VOD, however. And Jordan Peele fans can still check out two recent films he executive produced: Candyman, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, and Epix, and Wendell & Wild on Netflix.

