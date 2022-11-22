When Is Top Gun: Maverick Available to Stream?

Top Gun: Maverick is finally soaring onto streaming services after a years-long, much-delayed take-off that often flew against most studios’ streamer-friendly pandemic strategies. The Tom Cruise-starring sequel to the 1986 Tony Scott-directed blockbuster Top Gun seemingly revived the post-COVID theatre-going experience as it shot past $1 billion and climbing at the worldwide box office, while also rekindling a certain bygone era of action movie between co-stars Cruise, Miles Teller, and a whole new cast of call-signs to learn.

Maverick is now set for its biggest launch yet with digital and physical releases approaching. Here are the details on how to stream Top Gun: Maverick.

When Will I Be Able to Stream Top Gun: Maverick?

Top Gun: Maverick will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning December 22nd in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and Latin America.

The film is also currently available to purchase digitally as well as on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD versions (order here).

The physical release includes over 110 minutes of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage and flight-focused featurettes like the historical “Letter to Aviation” and “Forging the Darkstar” about pushing beyond Mach-10. Also featured are music videos from Lady Gaga and OneRepublic, an acting “Masterclass with Tom Cruise” from the 75th Cannes Film Festival, and of course, a trailer for Cruise’s next Mission Impossible movie.

How Can I Stream Top Gun: Maverick For Free?

Plans for Paramount+ start at $4.99 per month, but new subscribers can access a 30-day free trial by using access code BRAVO during sign-up.

Additionally, subscribers of Walmart+ can access Paramount+ for free.

What Is Top Gun: Maverick About?

Tom Cruise returns as the titular top naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who takes a tour through his past with a number of call-backs and cameos from the 1986 crew. This includes the long-confirmed, tearjerking on-screen reunion between Cruise and Val Kilmer’s Iceman, which was both a massive feat by the actor, who lost his speaking voice while battling throat cancer, and pioneering A.I. vocal recreation technology. Maverick’s past becomes his present as he guides a new team of flight graduates with his deceased co-pilot Goose’s son, played by Teller, among their numbers. We’ll hold off on the details of the film’s plot and instead leave it to Goose actor Anthony Edwards to confirm: “mission accomplished.”

Where Can I Watch the Other Top Gun Movies?

There’s no topping the first Top Gun, but Maverick is heavily instructed by its predecessor with direct homages and near-recreations of iconic scenes (see: “Great Balls of Fire”). Despite its complete omission of the OG romantic lead Kelly McGillis (who admirably took it in stride by responding, “I’m old and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate”), the painstaking maneuvers of Maverick to honor its original make it a must-watch.

Top Gun is free to stream now via Paramount+. It is also available for VOD via Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.