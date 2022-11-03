Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

White Lung Wonder What Happens “If You’re Gone” on New Single: Stream

Another song from their forthcoming final album Premonition

Advertisement
white lung if you're gone punk rock music news stream listen
White Lung, photo by Lindsey Byrnes
Follow
November 3, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    White Lung will soon be no more, but they’re going out with a bang: Today, they’ve shared another taste of their forthcoming final album Premonition with the pummeling single “If You’re Gone.”

    Vocalist Mish Barber-Way has become a mother two times over since White Lung’s last album Paradiseand she’s explained that Premonition deals with topics of birth and evolution. But “If You’re Gone” focuses on the rebirth that happens when a loved one — particularly one who raised you — is no longer with you.

    “Suicide was in the zeitgeist in many ways when I wrote this song,” Barber-Way said in a press release. “At the time, a few prominent public figures had killed themselves and they all had children. I was thinking about postpartum depression and how real it can hit. The song is about the emotions of children when their parent is now gone and how they deal with that loss. It also looks at the struggle parents face when life gets so bad one doesn’t see another way but to end it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The lyrics of “If You’re Gone” cut right to the chase: “Someday they’ll try to survive/ They’ll wonder why you’re not alive,” Barber-Way sings, as Anne-Marie Vassiliou’s breakneck drums and Kenneth William’s beefy chords rage on behind her. Listen to White Lung’s “If You’re Gone” below.

    White Lung have also previously teased the Premonition singles “Date Night” and “Tomorrow.”

Around The Web

Latest Stories

August Burns Red Announce New Album, Unleash "Ancestry" Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach: Stream

November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez releases new single in 2022

Selena Gomez Unveils Emotional New Single "My Mind and Me": Stream

November 3, 2022

yves tumor god is a circle new song alternative indie rock pop music news listen stream

Yves Tumor Questions a Higher Power on New Single "God Is a Circle": Stream

November 2, 2022

future islands wham! last christmas cover listen stream

Future Islands Cover Wham!'s "Last Christmas": Stream

November 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

White Lung Wonder What Happens "If You're Gone" on New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter