Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Wilko Johnson, Game of Thrones Actor and Dr. Feelgood Guitarist, Dead at 75

Dr. Feelgood helped kickstart the British punk movement in the 1970s

wilko johnson dead game of thrones dr feelgood obituary rip
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Follow
November 23, 2022 | 10:44am ET

    Wilko Johnson, the British musician who also portrayed Ser Ilyn Payne in Game of Thrones, has died. He was 75.

    The news was shared early Wednesday morning via Johnson’s social media: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died,” reads a tribute post. “He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

    Born John Peter Wilkinson in Essex, England, Johnson rose to prominence in the ’70s as the guitarist of the rock band Dr. Feelgood, known for his distinctive percussive sound. Dr. Feelgood released three studio albums throughout their short tenure, as well as a 1976 live album Stupidity, which would go on to top the UK album charts.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Johnson’s style of guitar playing and Dr. Feelgood’s no-frills approach marked some fundamental early influences of the British punk movement, inspiring future legends like Sex Pistols’ John Lydon and Jam’s Paul Weller.

    In 2013, Johnson was diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer, although it was later discovered that he had a pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour (PanNET), which are less aggressive and more treatable. The following year, after an intensive operation to remove the tumor, Johnson announced he was cancer-free.

    After Game of Thrones producers saw Johnson in the 2009 Dr. Feelgood biopic Oil City Confidential, he was asked to play the character of Ser Ilyn Payne, who appeared in four episodes in the show’s first two seasons.

    Advertisement

    “They said they wanted somebody really sinister who went around looking daggers at people before killing them,” Johnson recalled at the time. “That made it easy. Looking daggers at people is what I do all the time, it’s like second nature to me… Afterwards, the American director came up to me and said ‘Wilko, you don’t have to act scary. You are scary.’”

    Johnson married his childhood sweetheart Irene Knight, with whom he had two sons. One of them, Simon, followed in his father’s footsteps by playing guitar in the band Eight Rounds Rapid.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

misfits new years eve show cancelled

Original Misfits Cancel Las Vegas New Year's Eve Show Due to "Personal Matter"

November 23, 2022

morrissey canceled tour dates

Morrissey Cancels Tour Dates Due to Illness

November 22, 2022

welcome back my friends the return of emerson lake & palmer tour win tickets giveaway

Win Tickets to The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer in New York City + Signed Box Set

November 22, 2022

the smile new york city concert live review recap thom yorke jonny greenwood tom skinner alternative rock music news setlist tour

The Smile Prove They Aren't Just a Radiohead Side Project at New York City Show: Recap + Setlist

November 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Wilko Johnson, Game of Thrones Actor and Dr. Feelgood Guitarist, Dead at 75

Menu Shop Search Newsletter