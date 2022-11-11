Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Win Tickets to See Morrissey Live and Meet Drummer Brendan Buckley

You and a friend could catch Moz's latest show and sit behind Buckley's kit

Advertisement
morrissey win tickets tour concert drummer brendan buckley
Morrissey (photo by Joshua Druding) and Brendan Buckley (photo courtesy of artist)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 11, 2022 | 1:32pm ET

    This fall, Morrissey is heading out on his first run of US headlining dates in three years. If you missed him at his recent Las Vegas residency, now’s your chance! In fact, we’re giving one lucky fan the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to any of Morrissey’s upcoming shows between November 18th and December 4th.

    But that’s not all! In partnership with Modern DrummerConsequence will set the winner up with a meet and greet with Moz’s drummer, Brendan Buckley, who will even let you and your guest take a seat at his personal drum kit right after soundcheck. As if the prospect of hearing new material from Morrissey’s upcoming album, Bonfire of Teenagers, weren’t enough!

    If you’re sitting there screaming, “Please, please, please let me get what I want,” we’d love to give it to you — but you have to enter first. For your chance to win tickets to see Morrissey live and meet drummer Brendan Buckley, simply fill out the entry form below. Check below for a list of qualifying concert dates, and purchase tickets to all shows here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Having trouble seeing the entry widget? Enter here.

    Win Morrissey Tickets and a Meet & Greet with Drummer Brendan Buckley

    Eligible Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates (Get Tickets to All Dates Here):
    11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
    11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center
    12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

    Note: Limited to residents of the US and restricted to the concert dates listed above. Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence and Modern Drummer newsletters.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rome and duddy giveaway cannabis tree cbd t-shirt concert tickets

Win Rome and Duddy Tickets, Good Times CBD Products, and a T-Shirt

October 21, 2022

national cbd day sale giveaway consequence shop

Celebrate National CBD Day with 20% Off at Consequence Shop and $300 Giveaway

August 5, 2022

beavis and butt-head t-shirt subscription titmouse giveaway win do the universe

Win a Beavis and Butt-Head T-Shirt Club Subscription from Titmouse

July 29, 2022

Ukiah Giveaway

Win a Ukiah Tailgater II Portable Fire Pit with "Beat to Music" Sound System

July 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Win Tickets to See Morrissey Live and Meet Drummer Brendan Buckley

Menu Shop Search Newsletter