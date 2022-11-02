Yo La Tengo Announce New Album This Stupid World, Share “Fallout”: Stream

Yo La Tengo have announced their new album, This Stupid World, out February 10th via Matador Records. As a preview, they’ve shared the single “Fallout,” and better yet, you’ll be able to catch them on tour in 2023 (grab tickets here).

Spanning nine tracks, This Stupid World was made entirely by Yo La Tengo themselves instead of bringing in an outside producer or mixer. Recorded with the band’s current lineup of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew, it’s billed as their most “live-sounding” album in years.

“Fallout” is a contemplative track, as Kaplan looks for an escape from reality over fuzzed-out guitars. “I want to fall out of time,” he sings. “Reach back unwind/ Before it gets too loud.” Stream the track below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Ahead of Yo La Tengo’s 2023 tour, they have a string of dates at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom in celebration of Hanukkah. Next year’s trek kicks off on February 15th and will feature multiple nights in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Nashville, as well as dates in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more. Yo La Tengo’s UK and Europe leg of the tour will begin in April and run through early May.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets for the 2023 dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Yo La Tengo’s last album was the instrumental We Have Amnesia Sometimes, which dropped in 2020. Pre-orders for This Stupid World are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

Advertisement

This Stupid World Artwork:

This Stupid World Tracklist:

01. Sinatra Drive Breakdown

02. Fallout

03. Tonight’s Episode

04. Aselestine

05. Until It Happens

06. Apology Letter

07. Brain Capers

08. This Stupid World

09. Miles Away

Yo La Tengo 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

12/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/17 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

02/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

03/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

04/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

04/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

04/14 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster

04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater

04/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre

04/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MEETFACTORY

04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg

04/27 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

04/30 – Murcia, ES @ WARM UP Festival

05/02 – Madrid, ES @ Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío

05/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27