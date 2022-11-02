Yo La Tengo Announce New Album This Stupid World, Share “Fallout”: Stream

Yo La Tengo have announced their new album, This Stupid World, out February 10th via Matador Records. As a preview, they’ve shared the single “Fallout,” and better yet, you’ll be able to catch them on tour in 2023 (grab tickets here).
Spanning nine tracks, This Stupid World was made entirely by Yo La Tengo themselves instead of bringing in an outside producer or mixer. Recorded with the band’s current lineup of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew, it’s billed as their most “live-sounding” album in years.
“Fallout” is a contemplative track, as Kaplan looks for an escape from reality over fuzzed-out guitars. “I want to fall out of time,” he sings. “Reach back unwind/ Before it gets too loud.” Stream the track below.
Ahead of Yo La Tengo’s 2023 tour, they have a string of dates at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom in celebration of Hanukkah. Next year’s trek kicks off on February 15th and will feature multiple nights in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Nashville, as well as dates in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more. Yo La Tengo’s UK and Europe leg of the tour will begin in April and run through early May.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets for the 2023 dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Yo La Tengo’s last album was the instrumental We Have Amnesia Sometimes, which dropped in 2020. Pre-orders for This Stupid World are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.
This Stupid World Artwork:
This Stupid World Tracklist:
01. Sinatra Drive Breakdown
02. Fallout
03. Tonight’s Episode
04. Aselestine
05. Until It Happens
06. Apology Letter
07. Brain Capers
08. This Stupid World
09. Miles Away
Yo La Tengo 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
12/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
02/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
02/17 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
02/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
03/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
03/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
03/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
04/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
04/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
04/14 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster
04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
04/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre
04/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MEETFACTORY
04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
04/27 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
04/30 – Murcia, ES @ WARM UP Festival
05/02 – Madrid, ES @ Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
05/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27