Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Yo La Tengo Announce New Album This Stupid World, Share “Fallout”: Stream

Plus, a 2023 tour of the US, UK, and Europe

Advertisement
Yo La Tengo This Stupid World new album Fallout song stream
Yo La Tengo, photo by Cheryl Dunn
Follow
November 2, 2022 | 11:15am ET

    Yo La Tengo have announced their new album, This Stupid World, out February 10th via Matador Records. As a preview, they’ve shared the single “Fallout,” and better yet, you’ll be able to catch them on tour in 2023 (grab tickets here).

    Spanning nine tracks, This Stupid World was made entirely by Yo La Tengo themselves instead of bringing in an outside producer or mixer. Recorded with the band’s current lineup of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew, it’s billed as their most “live-sounding” album in years.

    “Fallout” is a contemplative track, as Kaplan looks for an escape from reality over fuzzed-out guitars. “I want to fall out of time,” he sings. “Reach back unwind/ Before it gets too loud.” Stream the track below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ahead of Yo La Tengo’s 2023 tour, they have a string of dates at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom in celebration of Hanukkah. Next year’s trek kicks off on February 15th and will feature multiple nights in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Nashville, as well as dates in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more. Yo La Tengo’s UK and Europe leg of the tour will begin in April and run through early May.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets for the 2023 dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Yo La Tengo’s last album was the instrumental We Have Amnesia Sometimes, which dropped in 2020. Pre-orders for This Stupid World are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

    Advertisement

    This Stupid World Artwork:

    Yo La Tengo This Stupid World new album artwork

    This Stupid World Tracklist:
    01. Sinatra Drive Breakdown
    02. Fallout
    03. Tonight’s Episode
    04. Aselestine
    05. Until It Happens
    06. Apology Letter
    07. Brain Capers
    08. This Stupid World
    09. Miles Away

    Yo La Tengo 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    12/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/20 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/21 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/22 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    12/25 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    02/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    02/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    02/17 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
    02/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    02/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    02/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    02/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    02/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
    03/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    03/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    03/11 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    03/13 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    03/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
    03/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    03/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    03/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    03/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
    03/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    03/25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    04/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
    04/12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
    04/13 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    04/14 – London, UK @ The London Palladium
    04/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    04/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    04/19 – Rotterdam, NL @ LantarenVenster
    04/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
    04/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
    04/23 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre
    04/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ MEETFACTORY
    04/25 – Berlin, DE @ Festaal Kreuzberg
    04/27 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    04/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    04/30 – Murcia, ES @ WARM UP Festival
    05/02 – Madrid, ES @ Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
    05/03 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Morbid Angel 2019 US fall tour

Morbid Angel Announce 2023 US Tour with Revocation and More

November 2, 2022

Placebo Announce 2023 North American Tour

November 2, 2022

Taylor Swift tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats anti hero stream dates info presale

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Tour

November 1, 2022

billy strings 2023 tour dates country music live news tickets

Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

November 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yo La Tengo Announce New Album This Stupid World, Share "Fallout": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter