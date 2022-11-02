Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Yves Tumor Questions a Higher Power on New Single “God Is a Circle”: Stream

The artist's first new music of 2022

Advertisement
yves tumor god is a circle new song alternative indie rock pop music news listen stream
Yves Tumor, photo by Jordan Hemingway
Follow
November 2, 2022 | 1:16pm ET

    Yves Tumor returns today with the hypnotic single “God Is a Circle,” their first new music of 2022. Along with its release comes the eerie music video directed by Jordan Hemingway.

    Though you can still hear traces of their usual experimental rock side, “God Is a Circle” sees Yves Tumor lean more into a heavier, punkier sound. Lyrically, the song seems to meditate on the woes of existing in a corporeal form: Is there something greater out there, and if so, how does it interact with us mere mortals? “Sometimes/ It feels like/ There’s places in my mind that I can’t go/ There’s people in my life I still don’t know, yeah/ Wander ’round I just feel like a ghost in a well,” Yves Tumor sings in the opening lines, his voice low and brooding over propulsive drums and sound effects that mimic the unsettling feeling of an unknown presence breathing right by your ear.

    Have you ever wandered what the Backstreet Boys’ music video for “Everybody” would look like if it were a ’70s arthouse film? It might look somewhat like the video for “God Is a Circle,” which is just as creepy as the song’s lyrics. It begins with Yves Tumor’s body being dug up from underground before they then go join a group of evil nuns (?) for dinner — and it just gets darker from there. Check out the video for Yves Tumor’s “God Is a Circle” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Yves Tumor’s last full-length was Heaven to a Tortured Mind, which we named one of the best albums of 2020. Since then, they’ve shared the single “Jackie” as well as the EP The Asymptotical World.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

future islands wham! last christmas cover listen stream

Future Islands Cover Wham!'s "Last Christmas": Stream

November 2, 2022

Yo La Tengo This Stupid World new album Fallout song stream

Yo La Tengo Announce New Album This Stupid World, Share "Fallout": Stream

November 2, 2022

patrick holland years in the ground new single indie pop electronic music news

Patrick Holland Anticipates His "Years in the Ground" on New Single: Stream

November 1, 2022

pigs x7 mr medicine

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce New Album, Share "Mr Medicine": Stream

November 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yves Tumor Questions a Higher Power on New Single "God Is a Circle": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter