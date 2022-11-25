Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Zayn Covers Jimi Hendrix’s “Angel” for the Guitar Legend’s 80th Birthday: Stream

"I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans"

Advertisement
zayn jimi hendrix angel cover birthday classic rock music news pop one direction listen stream
Zayn (photo by Nabil) and Jimi Hendrix (Live from Maui)
Follow
November 25, 2022 | 2:29pm ET

    Zayn spent the better part of his early singing career being labeled the bad boy of One Direction, and today he’s nodding to an actual rebel in the music world by sharing his cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Angel.” The tribute comes in celebration of what would’ve been the legend’s 80th birthday.

    “Angel” appeared on Hendrix’s first posthumous album The Cry of Love in 1971. Zayn’s version keeps the original’s instrumentals with his vocals swapped in: “Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour,” the pop star wrote on Twitter. “I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel’ is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi.”

    Hendrix’s estate gave their blessing, as well: “We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song,” they said in a statement to Billboard. “We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Our take? It’s just fine. Listen to Zayn sing on “Angel” below, ahead of Hendrix’s 80th birthday on November 27th.

    Zayn’s most recent album was 2021’s Nobody Is Listeningwhich marked his third solo LP since departing One Direction in 2015. That album included the singles “Better” and “Vibez”.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album This Is Me...Now

November 25, 2022

the flaming lips yoshimi battles the pink robots 20th anniversary edition

The Flaming Lips Unveil Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition: Stream

November 25, 2022

the cure wish reissue

The Cure Unveil Wish 30th Anniversary Reissue: Stream

November 25, 2022

serpentwithfeet the hands

serpentwithfeet Shares New Song "The Hands" From The Inspection Soundtrack: Stream

November 22, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Zayn Covers Jimi Hendrix's "Angel" for the Guitar Legend's 80th Birthday: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter