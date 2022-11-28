Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Zella Day joins Kyle Meredith for an interview about Sunday in Heaven, her first full length since 2015’s Kicker.

The singer-songwriter talks about the long journey to finishing the record, how label and legal disputes kept her from releasing music or touring, and finding her way from “sad girl music” to upbeat indie pop. Day also tells us about writing with John Paul White, listening to lots of Mamas and Papas, and writing about the contradictions of living in Hollywood.

Listen to Zella Day discuss Sunday in Heaven above, or watch the chat via YouTube below.