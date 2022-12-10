Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

10-Year-Old Girl Fronts Crushing Cover of Slipknot’s “The Heretic Anthem”: Watch

Little Zoë's vocals are metal to the bone, while 12-year-old guitarist Xander shreds like a pro

Advertisement
10-year-old girl Slipknot cover
Zoë Franziska, via the O’Keefe Music Foundation (YouTube)
December 16, 2022 | 4:56pm ET

    Ten-year-old Zoë Franziska channels her inner Corey Taylor on a new cover of Slipknot’s “The Heretic Anthem,” the latest video from the metal-loving folks at the O’Keefe Music Foundation.

    The performance is introduced by four-year-old Laura, who offers up the song’s very metal countdown 8-7-6-6-6-5-4-3-2-1 to get things started. Then, Zoë and her backing band — ranging in age from seven through 17 — proceed to deliver a crushing rendition of the classic track off Slipknot’s 2001 album Iowa.

    In some of the previous performances produced by the O’Keefe Music Foundation, the singer has a sweet kid’s voice set against heavy instrumentals, but Zoë’s vocals are metal to the bone. Seeing her scream, “If you’re 555, then I’m 666,” is quite the sight.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Meanwhile, 12-year-old Xander Markewich absolutely slays it on lead guitar, shredding a killer solo at the two-minute mark.

    Slipknot Kids Video
     Editor's Pick
    New Video of Kids Covering Slipknot Has Higher Production Value Than Most Metal Videos: Watch

    A previous O’Keefe Music Foundation video featuring Zoë singing Korn’s “Freak on a Leash” has already racked up nearly 4 million views on YouTube. And last year, we saw a cover of Slipknot’s “Wait and Bleed” fronted by a nine-year-old boy named Chase boast a music video with an impressive production value.

    Watch Zoë and company perform Slipknot’s “The Heretic Anthem” in the video below, and support the O’Keefe Music Foundation’s mission to provide instruments and music videos for aspiring kid musicians here.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

candlemass scandinavian gods stream

Candlemass Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

December 16, 2022

Apocalyptica Simone Simons single Rise Again

Apocalyptica Unveil "Rise Again" Featuring Epica Singer Simone Simons: Stream

December 16, 2022

Louder than Life Festival of the Year 2022

2022 Festival of the Year Louder Than Life Raised the Standard for US Rock Fests

December 16, 2022

Mike Patton Drone video

Watch Mike Patton Try to Destroy a Drone During Mr. Bungle's Knotfest Chile Set [Updated]

December 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

10-Year-Old Girl Fronts Crushing Cover of Slipknot's "The Heretic Anthem": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter