10-Year-Old Girl Fronts Crushing Cover of Slipknot’s “The Heretic Anthem”: Watch

Ten-year-old Zoë Franziska channels her inner Corey Taylor on a new cover of Slipknot’s “The Heretic Anthem,” the latest video from the metal-loving folks at the O’Keefe Music Foundation.

The performance is introduced by four-year-old Laura, who offers up the song’s very metal countdown 8-7-6-6-6-5-4-3-2-1 to get things started. Then, Zoë and her backing band — ranging in age from seven through 17 — proceed to deliver a crushing rendition of the classic track off Slipknot’s 2001 album Iowa.

In some of the previous performances produced by the O’Keefe Music Foundation, the singer has a sweet kid’s voice set against heavy instrumentals, but Zoë’s vocals are metal to the bone. Seeing her scream, “If you’re 555, then I’m 666,” is quite the sight.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Xander Markewich absolutely slays it on lead guitar, shredding a killer solo at the two-minute mark.

A previous O’Keefe Music Foundation video featuring Zoë singing Korn’s “Freak on a Leash” has already racked up nearly 4 million views on YouTube. And last year, we saw a cover of Slipknot’s “Wait and Bleed” fronted by a nine-year-old boy named Chase boast a music video with an impressive production value.

Watch Zoë and company perform Slipknot’s “The Heretic Anthem” in the video below, and support the O’Keefe Music Foundation’s mission to provide instruments and music videos for aspiring kid musicians here.