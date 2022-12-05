Letter From the Editor: We Made It!!

December? Already? I didn’t want to believe it, but then I thoughtfully gazed out the frost-covered window and saw all the leaves had dropped dead near my New York City apartment, and I had no choice but to accept two truths: A) 2022 is basically over and B) There hasn’t actually been any frost yet, turns out I just need to clean my window.

The good news is that we’ve got something — many somethings, even — to show for it. The Consequence team did a ton this year, from launching cover stories in April (many shout-outs to Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, and Ozzy Osbourne, our first group of willing artists) and covering festivals around the world, to bringing back our Midyear Report and celebrating our 15th anniversary on this earth. Along the way, as many artists returned from hibernation, each month was full of nonstop music — which is just the way we like it.

As I complained earlier, it is indeed December, and thus the month when we say goodbye to the year with our massive Annual Report. As usual, we’re reflecting on the best in music, television, and film through ranked staff lists, exclusive interviews, and in-depth essays. We’re kicking it off today, December 5th, with our Top 50 Songs of 2022 list, as well as a tribute to our Artist of the Year, the peerless Harry Styles.

Keep checking back at this page over the next few weeks so you don’t miss a thing, and happy list-reading!

— Gab Ginsberg

Managing Editor

Monday, December 5th: