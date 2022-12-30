Here Are All of the Performers and Presenters at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are often called Music’s Biggest Night, and in 2023 that could be true for the performers and presenters as much as the nominees. The Recording Academy’s annual showcase isn’t just about padding out the trophy case, it’s also a chance for artists to elevate their profile with show-stopping musical numbers, eye-catching outfits, and perhaps the occasional joke — good or otherwise.

This year’s nominees are led by Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé, who has tied with husband JAY-Z for the record for most Grammy nominations of all time. Notably, The Recording Academy added five new categories this year, for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Music Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

As for the performers and presenters, these will be announced over the coming weeks as schedules and stars align. This article will be continuously updated with new information, so check back to hear the latest on the 2023 Grammy Awards.

When Are the 2023 Grammy Awards?

The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena, and the event will be aired live on CBS and Paramount+. This will be the 65th annual ceremony, with an eligibility period of October 1st, 2021 through September 30th, 2022.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards?

For the third year in a row, former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will MC the Grammys Awards. “The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show,” he said. “And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in LA — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

Who Is Performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

There have been no official announcements regarding the performers at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Check back soon to see any updates.

Who Is Presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

The presenters will be announced over the coming weeks, and this article will be updated at that time with new information.

Grammys 2023 Nominees Photo Gallery: