Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

2023 Welcome to Rockville Lineup: Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and More

The Daytona Beach fest also boasts Deftones, QOTSA, Rob Zombie, The Mars Volta, and more

Advertisement
Welcome to Rockville 2023 lineup
Pantera (photo by Johnny Perilla), Tool (photo by Kevin RC Wilson) and Slipknot (photo by Amy Harris)
December 14, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Welcome to Rockville Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, and it’s absolutely jam-packed with many of the biggest names in rock and metal. The four-day fest features headliners Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, and Avenged Sevenfold, plus dozens of other notable acts.

    Taking place May 18th-21st at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, the 2023 edition of Welcome to Rockville also boasts such acts as Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Alice Cooper, Incubus, The Mars Volta, and more. Four-day passes are available via the official festival site.

    Slipknot will headline on Thursday (May 18th), and will be joined by Rob Zombie, QOTSA, Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet for My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Converge, Band-Maid, Bloodywood, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Avenged Sevenfold, who haven’t played a show since 2018, will top a bill on Friday (May 19th) that includes Evanescence, Hardy, I Prevail, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Ayron Jones, Memphis May Fire, and others.

    The re-formed Pantera, in what currently stands as their first US show, headline the Saturday (May 20th) lineup, which also boasts Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Knocked Loose, Rival Sons, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, The Bronx, Ho99o9, and more.

    And Tool will close out the fest on Sunday (May 21st), wrapping up a bill that also features Deftones, Incubus, The Mars Volta, Coheed and Cambria, Pennywise, Ghostemane, Grandson, Sueco, Filter, Deafheaven, Anti-Flag, Senses Fail, Nova Twins, and others.

    Advertisement

    Pantera perform at Heaven and Hell Festival in 2022
     Editor's Pick
    Pantera Play First Concert in 21 Years: Video and Setlist

    “We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome To Rockville,” stated Danny Wimmer, founder of promoter Danny Wimmer Presents. “Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold’s first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the ‘The World Center of Rock.’ Can’t wait to see everyone in May!”

    See the complete lineup in the Welcome to Rockville festival poster below, and pick up passes here.

    Welcome to Rockville 2023 poster

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

the exploited wattie buchan heart attack

The Exploited's Wattie Buchan Collapses Onstage After Suffering Suspected Heart Attack

December 14, 2022

rotting christ 2023 tour

Rotting Christ to Embark on 2023 North American Tour

December 13, 2022

ozzy osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Unsure About Touring Again: "I Just Can't Fucking Walk Much Now"

December 13, 2022

off 2023 tour

Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour

December 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

2023 Welcome to Rockville Lineup: Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter