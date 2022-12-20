Musicians to Mark 20th Anniversary of Joe Strummer’s Passing by Busking in Front of NYC Mural

A bevy of musicians will honor Joe Strummer on the 20th anniversary of his passing this Thursday (December 22nd) by busking in front of a famous New York City mural of the legendary Clash singer-guitarist. Featured artists include members of D Generation and Gogol Bordello.

The annual “Gates of the West” holiday benefit takes place 6-8 p.m. at the painted Strummer memorial on the side of the bar Niagara on 112 Avenue A. If there’s rain or snow (currently rain is in the forecast), the tribute will move to the stage inside Niagara.

Among the performers are Niagara co-owner and D Generation frontman Jesse Malin, Gogol Bordello singer Eugene Hutz, and the The So So Glows, plus a few dozen other artists. An after-party will begin at 8 p.m. at Malin’s new bar 96 Tears, right next door at 110 Avenue A. Proceeds from

Advertisement

Related Video

Strummer sadly died at the young age of 50 on December 22nd, 2002, at his home in Somerset, England, after returning from walking his dog. His official cause of death was an undiagnosed congenital heart defect. His death preceded The Clash’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by just a few months.

A couple months ago, a new box set commemorating Joe Strummer’s post-Clash band The Mescaleros arrived, collecting all three of the bands studio albums plus a new disc of rarities. Heavy Consequence caught up with Strummer’s widow, Lucinda Tait, who took us inside the process of collecting the archival material for the release while sharing her memories of the punk icon.

See the poster for the “Gates of the West” tribute to Joe Strummer below. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Music & Memory organization.