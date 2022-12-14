Menu
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in Trailer for 65: Watch

From the writers of A Quiet Place and producer Sam Raimi

65 (Sony Pictures)
December 14, 2022 | 12:42pm ET

    “There’s something alien out there,” a space pilot named Mills (Adam Driver) says at the opening of the trailer for his new movie, 65. As it turns out, those “aliens” are actually dinosaurs.

    In the clip, Mills makes a desperate call for help after his ship was hit by an “undocumented asteroid.” He then crash lands on an unknown planet, which he soon discovers is actually Earth… 65 million years ago. After locating the only other survivor, a child named Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), Mills is left to make his way across unknown terrain and fight off prehistoric creatures with only a small assortment of futuristic weapons.

    Watch the full trailer for 65 below.

    A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote and directed 65, which they co-produced with Sam Raimi. Frequent Raimi collaborator Danny Elfman composed the score. The cast is rounded out by Chloe Coleman (Avatar: The Way of Water).

    After multiple release date pushbacks, 65 arrives in theaters on March 10th, 2023.

    Driver most recently starred in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise. Next up is the lead role in Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic and like seemingly half of Hollywood, he will also appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis

