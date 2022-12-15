Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman Became Unlikely Friends in Trailer for A Good Person: Watch

Written and directed by Zach Braff

Advertisement
a good person trailer florence pugh morgan freeman zach braff
A Good Person (MGM)
Follow
December 15, 2022 | 2:05pm ET

    Zach Braff is looking to recreate the feel-good magic of 2004’s Garden State with his upcoming film, A Good Person, which has received a new trailer. Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman star in the drama, which promises to prove that “friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places,” per the official logline.

    Pugh plays Allison, who was involved in a fatal accident that killed her future sister-in-law, who also happened to be the daughter of Freeman’s character, Daniel. After years apart, they stumble into each other in a meeting and begin to forge an unlikely friendship.

    The clip shows both Allison and Daniel have been struggling to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy in their own ways. Whereas Allison’s life has spiraled out of control under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Daniel has no idea of how to raise his teenage granddaughter. In a touching moment, they bond over Daniel’s model train set as he remembers how his late wife loved spending time with it.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch the full trailer for A Good Person below.

    Written and directed by Braff, the film also stars Molly Shannon as Allison’s well-meaning mother along with Chinaza Uche and Celeste O’Connor.

    A Good Person is out in select theaters on March 24th, 2023 with a wide release one week later.

    a good person poster florence pugh morgan freeman zach braff

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

death stranding film adaptation hideo kojima norman reedus

Death Stranding to Be Adapted into Feature Film

December 15, 2022

daisy edgar-jones carole king beautiful musical biopic music film news

Daisy Edgar-Jones Cast as Carole King in Musical Biopic Beautiful

December 15, 2022

henry cavill not superman

Henry Cavill Will No Longer Play Superman As James Gunn Begins Work on New Film

December 14, 2022

avatar recap video

Everything You Need to Remember About Avatar... In 90 Seconds or Less

December 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman Became Unlikely Friends in Trailer for A Good Person: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter