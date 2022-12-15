Zach Braff is looking to recreate the feel-good magic of 2004’s Garden State with his upcoming film, A Good Person, which has received a new trailer. Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman star in the drama, which promises to prove that “friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places,” per the official logline.

Pugh plays Allison, who was involved in a fatal accident that killed her future sister-in-law, who also happened to be the daughter of Freeman’s character, Daniel. After years apart, they stumble into each other in a meeting and begin to forge an unlikely friendship.

The clip shows both Allison and Daniel have been struggling to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy in their own ways. Whereas Allison’s life has spiraled out of control under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Daniel has no idea of how to raise his teenage granddaughter. In a touching moment, they bond over Daniel’s model train set as he remembers how his late wife loved spending time with it.

Written and directed by Braff, the film also stars Molly Shannon as Allison’s well-meaning mother along with Chinaza Uche and Celeste O’Connor.

A Good Person is out in select theaters on March 24th, 2023 with a wide release one week later.