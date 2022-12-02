A$AP Rocky Drops New Single “Shittin’ Me”: Stream

A$AP Rocky has shared the new single, “Shittin’ Me,” which appears on the soundtrack for Need for Speed Unbound. Rocky appears in the game as the boss of Takeover Events, and players who beat him can win an in-game custom Mercedes 190E.

The track was produced by Krash and features a hook where A$AP plays with different meanings of that ever-malleable word, “shit.” “Shittin’ me?” he raps, “Gotta be kiddin’ me/ How could you shit on me?/ You ain’t got shit on me.”

“It has been a pleasure getting to be a creative collaborator with EA on the new Need For Speed game,” he said in a statement, while also announcing that a music video would arrive Monday, December 5th. “‘Shittin’ Me’ serves as the lead track from the game soundtrack and with so much excitement around it, it was only natural to also do a music video. Grin Machine did a great job paying homage to the game collaboration with AWGE with the fun wacky aesthetics, and shout out to krash and hec for the music as always.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Shittin’ Me” is Rocky’s first solo single since he and his partner Rihanna welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last May. Since then he’s contributed guest verses to tracks like “Strangers” from Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s Cheat Codes, and he’s also teased a new album.