Adam Sandler Announces 2023 Standup Tour Dates

Adam Sandler has extended his standup tour into 2023 with a newly announced run of shows.
The new dates will see Sandler playing shows across the midwest and down into Texas during the month of February. Stops include Chicago, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and more.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place one day earlier on Thursday, December 15th (use access code CHEER).
Earlier this week, Sandler was named the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Adam Sandler 2023 Tour Dates:
02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
02/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/11 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
02/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center