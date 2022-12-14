Adam Sandler Announces 2023 Standup Tour Dates

Adam Sandler has extended his standup tour into 2023 with a newly announced run of shows.

The new dates will see Sandler playing shows across the midwest and down into Texas during the month of February. Stops include Chicago, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place one day earlier on Thursday, December 15th (use access code CHEER).

Earlier this week, Sandler was named the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Adam Sandler 2023 Tour Dates:

02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

02/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/11 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

02/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center