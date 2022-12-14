Menu
Adam Sandler Announces 2023 Standup Tour Dates

A new run of shows taking place in February

Adam Sandler to tour in 2023
Adam Sandler (Netflix)
December 14, 2022 | 10:34am ET

    Adam Sandler has extended his standup tour into 2023 with a newly announced run of shows.

    The new dates will see Sandler playing shows across the midwest and down into Texas during the month of February. Stops include Chicago, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and more.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will take place one day earlier on Thursday, December 15th (use access code CHEER).

    Earlier this week, Sandler was named the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

    Adam Sandler 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    02/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    02/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    02/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    02/11 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    02/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    02/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
    02/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    02/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

