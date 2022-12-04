Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Adam Sandler Stopped Reading Reviews After Reaction to Billy Madison

The comedian recalled the papers calling his first film "garbage"

Advertisement
adam sandler reviews
Billy Madison (Universal Pictures)
December 4, 2022 | 11:01am ET

    Adam Sandler is a beloved comedian now, but when he first broke out of the Saturday Night Live bubble with Billy Madison, the first film he ever co-wrote, he didn’t receive a particularly warm welcome from critics. Since then, the actor says he hasn’t read a review for any one of his films.

    “When I was 17 and I got into this, I didn’t think about critics … I didn’t even realize that stuff was coming. I just thought you made movies, people go see it,” Sandler said in a recent conversation for Netflix (via EW). “When Billy Madison came out, me and my friend who wrote it, we were just like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re going to write about this in New York!’ We grew up reading the papers, we were going to NYU. And then we read the first one and we were like, ‘Oh my god, what happened? They hate us.'”

    Sandler wrote 1995’s Billy Madison, about a spoiled 27-year-old who must go back to school and pass every grade without his rich father’s help, with Tim Herlihy. When the first bad review for the film came out, the duo hoped it was a fluke, “but then 90 percent of the papers are going ‘This is garbage,'” Sandler recalled. He admitted that the reaction “stung,” because “you know your grandmother’s reading it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It was then that the pair decided “maybe we shouldn’t read this stuff because it’s so harsh.”

    “I say the first two or three, Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, we would still kinda hear about it,” Sandler added. “People would call us up, “Can you believe they said this about you?’ I’d be like, ‘I didn’t read it, man.'” Of course, his career turned out fine, and Sandler says he understands his sense of humor isn’t for everyone. “Critics aren’t going to connect with certain stuff and what they want to see,” he said. “I understand that it’s not clicking with them.”

    Sandler’s last project was the basketball film HustleHe’s currently in the midst of a standup tour, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Revisit our ranking of Sandler’s Best Film Roles.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

beast wars transformers

What is Beast Wars, the Show That Inspired Transformers: Rise of the Beasts?

December 2, 2022

2022 Annual Report Readers Survey

We Want You to Take Consequence's 2022 Annual Report Readers Survey

December 2, 2022

Julianne Moore Best Roles

Julianne Moore's 10 Best Performances

December 2, 2022

aubrey plaza cinema Martin Scorsese Steven Spielberg

Aubrey Plaza Says Cinema's Last Defenders Are "Me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg"

December 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Adam Sandler Stopped Reading Reviews After Reaction to Billy Madison

Menu Shop Search Newsletter