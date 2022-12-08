Aerosmith have been forced to cancel all of their December “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency shows due to singer Steven Tyler’s unspecified health issues.

The band had canceled the December 2nd and 5th performances one at a time before eventually calling off the entire December slate, including a show tonight (December 8th) and on Sunday (December 11th). The residency had resumed in September after Tyler’s stint in rehab forced the cancellation of their June and July shows in Vegas earlier this year.

Said Steven Tyler after the second December date was canceled [via Aerosmith’s Facebook]: “On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest… there is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world..”

Earlier today the band shared the following statement on Facebook:

“To all our fans…

We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows.

On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.

Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Just prior to resuming the residency, Aerosmith played their first shows of 2022 in Maine and Boston — the latter of which Heavy Consequence caught in-person at Fenway Park.

In other news, the band recently sponsored a pair of Red Cross vehicles for hurricane disaster relief in central Florida. The two 2023 Chevrolet Silverado pickups will be used to reach families in need of a shelter, food, and more.

Below you can view Aerosmith’s full statement.