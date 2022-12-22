Afroman Running for President to Be “Pot Head of State”

The artist behind “Because I Got High” is now seeking a higher office: Afroman has announced that he’s running for president in the 2024 US election.

“There comes a time in the course of human events when change must be affected,” his campaign manager Jason Savage wrote on Instagram. “That time is now. Americans are suffering, and the status quo is no longer acceptable.”

The 48-year-old Afroman, born Jason Foreman, broke out in 2001 with The Good Times, which included the hit songs “Because I Got High,” and “Crazy Rap,” also known as “Colt 45 and 2 Zig-Zags.” He has now released 18 studio albums, most recently 2022’s Lemon Pound Cake.

Alongside the announcement, Afroman outlined eight key platforms of his presidential campaign. These include normal stuff (criminal justice reform, law enforcement reform), oft-discussed policies that struggle to find support among mainstream politicians (cannabis decriminalization, legalization of prostitution, reparations for Black Americans), truly wild ideas (the immediate halt of all foreign aid), and good vibes (promoting unity, peace, and love, and offering tax incentives for professional sports to increase celebratory displays, because as Afroman wrote, “Who doesn’t love dancing in the end zone?”).

As an independent candidate, Afroman pledges to be “Our Cannabis Commander in Chief. Our Pot Head of State.” Check out Savage’s statement and a detailed breakdown of Afroman’s eight policy priorities belows.