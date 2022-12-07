Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alex G Does a Couple Good Things During NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Promoting God Save the Animals, one of the best albums of 2022

Advertisement
alex g npr tiny desk concert god save the animals runner miracles gretel snot indie rock music news watch listen
Alex G (NPR)
Follow
December 7, 2022 | 10:47am ET

    Alex G paid the NPR office a visit recently for a Tiny Desk Concert. The Philly indie rocker was promoting his September record God Save the Animals, one of the Top 50 Albums of 2022.

    “We’re really grateful to be here,” Alex told the in-person audience after playing his first song of the set, “Runner,” and introducing his band. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he added with a chuckle, the sentiment coming off much more gracious than aloof.

    After “Runner” — which we also crowned one of the Top 50 Songs of 2022 — Alex G played another God Save the Animals single, “Miracles,” a gorgeous acoustic track that’s perfectly suited to the Tiny Desk’s stripped-down setting. He also dug up two older highlights from his expansive discography: “Gretel,” the sweetly twisted lead single from his 2019 album House of Sugar, and “Snot,” a jilted pseudo-love song from 2015’s Beach Music.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch Alex G play his long-awaited Tiny Desk Concert below.

    Back in May, Alex G also released his first-ever film score, for the indie horror flick We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. Aside from finally making his debut at the Tiny Desk, he’s celebrated the release of God Save the Animals with some late-night appearances, including a performance of “Miracles” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and “Runner” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

     

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

skid row buckcherry 2023 tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

December 7, 2022

jesus piece an offering to the night

Jesus Piece Return with "An Offering to the Night," First New Song in Four Years: Stream

December 7, 2022

Lana Del Rey 2023

Lana Del Rey Announces New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

December 7, 2022

white reaper fog machine new song single music video listen stream watch

White Reaper Unleash New Song "Fog Machine": Stream

December 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alex G Does a Couple Good Things During NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter