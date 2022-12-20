Almost Famous Musical Closing on Broadway in January

The Broadway adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous is set to close just two months after its official opening.

The musical began previews on October 3rd, ahead of its premiere on November 3rd. The final performance is now set for January 8th.

The decision to end Almost Famous’ run on Broadway came after the show received lukewarm reviews and pedestrian results at the box office, according to the New York Times. Like other Broadway productions, Almost Famous faced strong headwinds due to an overall decrease in tourism in New York City this fall and winter. (Earlier this month, the musical KPOP shut down just two weeks after opening.)

Advertisement

Related Video

Almost Famous producers still intend to release a cast album next year, and they hope to take the show on the road.

Tickets to the remaining stagings of Almost Famous are available here.

Editor’s Note: Revisit our interview with Crowe and the cast of the Almost Famous musical.