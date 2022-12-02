Menu
alt-J Announce An Awesome Wave Anniversary Concerts

Featuring the first full performances of the album in the US

alt-J announce An Awesome Wave anniversary concerts
alt-J, photo courtesy of band
December 2, 2022 | 2:40pm ET

    alt-J will mark the 10th anniversary of An Awesome Wave with a special run of US concerts featuring a full performance of the album.

    In March 2023, the band will stage shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Oakland, during with they’ll play the album from front to back for the first time in the US.

    A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 7th, with a general on-sale following on Friday, December 9th via Ticketmaster.

    Check out alt-J’s complete tour schedule below. The band also has upcoming dates in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, and Australia.

    alt-J 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/11 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Isle of Light Music Festival
    03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *
    03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino
    03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
    03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
    03/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
    04/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
    04/25 – Sydney, AU @ The Metro Theatre *
    04/26 – Syndey, AU @ Horden Pavilion
    04/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
    05/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theatre *
    05/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
    05/07 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium
    07/08 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

    * = An Awesome Wave anniversary concert

