alt-J announce An Awesome Wave anniversary concerts

alt-J will mark the 10th anniversary of An Awesome Wave with a special run of US concerts featuring a full performance of the album.

In March 2023, the band will stage shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Oakland, during with they’ll play the album from front to back for the first time in the US.

A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 7th, with a general on-sale following on Friday, December 9th via Ticketmaster.

Check out alt-J’s complete tour schedule below. The band also has upcoming dates in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, and Australia.

alt-J 2023 Tour Dates:

03/11 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Isle of Light Music Festival

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino

03/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

03/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

04/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

04/25 – Sydney, AU @ The Metro Theatre *

04/26 – Syndey, AU @ Horden Pavilion

04/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

05/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theatre *

05/03 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

05/07 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

07/08 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard

* = An Awesome Wave anniversary concert