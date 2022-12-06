Menu
Amon Amarth Crush New York City with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation: Recap, Photos and Video

The Swedish metal giants brought their full-scale viking production to Hammerstein Ballroom

Amon Amarth NYC recap photos
Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes
December 6, 2022 | 10:19am ET

    Swedish metal giants Amon Amarth brought their viking ship to New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday night (December 1st), leading a killer bill that also included Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation.

    The New York show marked one of only three dates on Amon Amarth’s North American tour (along with Montreal and Los Angeles) where the melodic death metal act was staging a full-scale production, featuring pyro, battle reenactments, and several viking-themed set pieces.

    Amon Amarth are touring in support of their latest album, 2022’s The Great Heathen Army, showcasing three songs from the LP during the set: “Oden Owns You All,” the title track, and “Get in the Ring.” They also played the 2022 stand-alone single “Put Your Back Into the Oar,” during which the crowd synchronically engaged in a rowing motion that was an incredible sight to see.

    Two large viking statues graced the stage throughout Amon Amarth’s set, leading to the entrance of the band’s signature viking ship, and eventually a giant dragon. The show ended with a rousing performance of “Twilight of the Thunder God” that started with a massive explosion as singer Johan Hegg struck the stage with a giant hammer.

    UK extreme metal legends Carcass provided direct support with an 11-song set that spanned their 30-plus year career. Florida death metallers Obituary, who like Carcass have been around since the ’80s, delivered an eight-song performance that included “The Wrong Time” from their upcoming album, Dying of Everything. And San Diego’s Cattle Decapitation opened the evening with a half-hour set to an already packed Hammerstein Ballroom.

    It’s rare to see a tour where every act is as acclaimed as the four bands on this lineup, and each of them lived up to the billing at the NYC show. The outing continues through a December 17th show in Los Angeles, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. See our photos, along with fan-filmed video and Amon Amarth’s setlist, below.

    Photo Gallery – Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom (click to expand and scroll through):

    Amon Amarth Setlist:
    Guardians of Asgaard
    Raven’s Flight
    Deceiver of the Gods
    Oden Owns You All
    The Pursuit of Vikings
    The Great Heathen Army
    Get in the Ring
    Destroyer of the Universe
    Put Your Back Into the Oar
    Cry of the Black Birds
    The Way of Vikings
    First Kill
    Shield Wall
    Raise Your Horns
    Twilight of the Thunder God

