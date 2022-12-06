Swedish metal giants Amon Amarth brought their viking ship to New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Thursday night (December 1st), leading a killer bill that also included Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation.

The New York show marked one of only three dates on Amon Amarth’s North American tour (along with Montreal and Los Angeles) where the melodic death metal act was staging a full-scale production, featuring pyro, battle reenactments, and several viking-themed set pieces.

Amon Amarth are touring in support of their latest album, 2022’s The Great Heathen Army, showcasing three songs from the LP during the set: “Oden Owns You All,” the title track, and “Get in the Ring.” They also played the 2022 stand-alone single “Put Your Back Into the Oar,” during which the crowd synchronically engaged in a rowing motion that was an incredible sight to see.

Two large viking statues graced the stage throughout Amon Amarth’s set, leading to the entrance of the band’s signature viking ship, and eventually a giant dragon. The show ended with a rousing performance of “Twilight of the Thunder God” that started with a massive explosion as singer Johan Hegg struck the stage with a giant hammer.

UK extreme metal legends Carcass provided direct support with an 11-song set that spanned their 30-plus year career. Florida death metallers Obituary, who like Carcass have been around since the ’80s, delivered an eight-song performance that included “The Wrong Time” from their upcoming album, Dying of Everything. And San Diego’s Cattle Decapitation opened the evening with a half-hour set to an already packed Hammerstein Ballroom.

It’s rare to see a tour where every act is as acclaimed as the four bands on this lineup, and each of them lived up to the billing at the NYC show. The outing continues through a December 17th show in Los Angeles, with tickets available via Ticketmaster. See our photos, along with fan-filmed video and Amon Amarth’s setlist, below.

Photo Gallery – Amon Amarth, Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom (click to expand and scroll through):

Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Amon Amarth, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Obituary, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Cattle Decapitation, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Cattle Decapitation, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Cattle Decapitation, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Cattle Decapitation, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Cattle Decapitation, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Cattle Decapitation, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Cattle Decapitation, photo by Rodrigo Fredes

Amon Amarth Setlist:

Guardians of Asgaard

Raven’s Flight

Deceiver of the Gods

Oden Owns You All

The Pursuit of Vikings

The Great Heathen Army

Get in the Ring

Destroyer of the Universe

Put Your Back Into the Oar

Cry of the Black Birds

The Way of Vikings

First Kill

Shield Wall

Raise Your Horns

Twilight of the Thunder God