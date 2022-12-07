Anne Heche had traces of cocaine, cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines in her system at the time of her death, but there is no evidence that drugs were a contributing factor.

The 53-year-old actress died on August 11th, six days after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home.

According a final autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner (via E Online), cannabinoids were detected in Heche’s urine but not in her blood sample, which is “consistent with prior use but not at the time of injury.” The blood sample also showed presence of benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine. Meanwhile, the fentanyl detected in her urine was “consistent with therapeutic use” by the hospital.

A toxicology report also found no alcohol in Heche’s system.

Heche’s official cause of death was the result of inhalation and thermal injuries sustained in the August 5th crash, with a sternal fracture identified as another “significant condition.” Following the crash, Heche was trapped inside of her vehicle for 30 minutes before she was rescued by first responders. The resulting injuries caused “changes to the respiratory system that decreases the intake of oxygen needed to sustain life,” the coroner concluded.

After being hospitalized, Heche fell into a coma and was declared brain dead, but she was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.