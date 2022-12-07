Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Anne Heche’s Cause of Death Was Not Due to Drugs: Coroner

The actress' official cause of death was the result of inhalation and thermal injuries

Advertisement
Anne Heche
Anne Heche, photo via Associated Press
Consequence Staff
December 7, 2022 | 4:17pm ET

    Anne Heche had traces of cocaine, cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines in her system at the time of her death, but there is no evidence that drugs were a contributing factor.

    The 53-year-old actress died on August 11th, six days after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home.

    According a final autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner (via E Online), cannabinoids were detected in Heche’s urine but not in her blood sample, which is “consistent with prior use but not at the time of injury.” The blood sample also showed presence of benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine. Meanwhile, the fentanyl detected in her urine  was “consistent with therapeutic use” by the hospital.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A toxicology report also found no alcohol in Heche’s system.

    Heche’s official cause of death was the result of inhalation and thermal injuries sustained in the August 5th crash, with a sternal fracture identified as another “significant condition.” Following the crash, Heche was trapped inside of her vehicle for 30 minutes before she was rescued by first responders. The resulting injuries caused “changes to the respiratory system that decreases the intake of oxygen needed to sustain life,” the coroner concluded.

    After being hospitalized, Heche fell into a coma and was declared brain dead, but she was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

whoopi golderg blazing saddles comedy today great cancel culture woke

Whoopi Goldberg Says Blazing Saddles Is a "Great Comedy, Would Still Go Over Today"

December 7, 2022

trailer m3gan blumhouse allison williams james wan

Robot Doll Goes on Killing Spree in New Trailer for M3GAN: Watch

December 7, 2022

margot robbie poison ivy harley quinn romance film dc studios

Margot Robbie Would Like Harley Quinn to Romance Poison Ivy in Film

December 7, 2022

weird al interview weird the al yankovic story daniel radcliffe

"Weird Al" Yankovic on Re-Recording His Classics and Landing Those Cameos for Parody Biopic

December 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anne Heche's Cause of Death Was Not Due to Drugs: Coroner

Menu Shop Search Newsletter