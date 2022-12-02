It’s the most wonderful time of the year. No, we’re not talking about the holidays — it’s officially List Season! It’s time to honor the best music, movies, and television that 2022 had to offer.

For Consequence, that means our 2022 Annual Report where we’ll name our Artist of the Year, Band of the Year, and dish out more superlatives than a high school yearbook club vice-president hopped up on Pixy Stix and Diet Coke. Beginning next week, we’ll also be sharing our big staff lists, rounding up our favorite albums, songs, live concerts, TV shows, and films from the past year.

But before we spend all that time regaling you with our unimpeachably great taste (we’re already sure that nobody will disagree with our lists on Twitter), we want to hear from you. With that in mind, we’ve cooked up the 2022 Annual Report Readers Survey.

Nominate your favorites and you’ll be entered to win a bundle featuring Consequence merch and a vinyl of our favorite 2022 albums.

Check out the survey below and happy nominating: