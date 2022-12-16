Apocalyptica Unveil “Rise Again” Featuring Epica Singer Simone Simons: Stream

Finnish metal cellists Apocalyptica have unleashed a new single, “Rise Again,” featuring vocals from Simone Simons of Dutch symphonic metal band Epica. The song precedes a 2023 UK/European tour co-headlined by Apocalyptica and Epica.

“Rise Again” is a new take on the instrumental song “Rise,” which appears on Apocalyptica’s latest studio album, 2020’s Cell-0.

“It was so great to make ‘Rise Again’ with Simone Simons!” Apocalyptica’s Eicca Toppinen said of the new song in a statement. “When we were putting the ‘Epic Apocalypse’ tour together, we were thinking of making this collaboration with Epica even deeper by releasing a song together.”

He continued, “‘Rise’ from our Cell-0 album had the beauty and feel which we felt could fit perfectly for Simone’s unique voice. We are so happy about the song and really excited about this tour with Epica as it will be something really special and amazing!!!”

Apocalyptica and Epica will embark on their “Epic Apocalypse” tour on January 23 in Oslo, Norway. The outing will wrap up on March 29 in Leipzig, Germany. Chances are that fans will see Apocalyptica and Simons join forces to perform “Rise Again” during the tour.

Watch the cinematic music video for “Rise Again,” directed by Lisa Mann, below.