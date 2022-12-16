Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Apocalyptica Unveil “Rise Again” Featuring Epica Singer Simone Simons: Stream

The new single is an update of the instrumental track "Rise"

Advertisement
Apocalyptica Simone Simons single Rise Again
Apocalyptica and Epica’s Simone Simons (photos by Raymond Ahner)
December 16, 2022 | 12:18pm ET

    Finnish metal cellists Apocalyptica have unleashed a new single, “Rise Again,” featuring vocals from Simone Simons of Dutch symphonic metal band Epica. The song precedes a 2023 UK/European tour co-headlined by Apocalyptica and Epica.

    “Rise Again” is a new take on the instrumental song “Rise,” which appears on Apocalyptica’s latest studio album, 2020’s Cell-0.

    “It was so great to make ‘Rise Again’ with Simone Simons!” Apocalyptica’s Eicca Toppinen said of the new song in a statement. “When we were putting the ‘Epic Apocalypse’ tour together, we were thinking of making this collaboration with Epica even deeper by releasing a song together.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continued, “‘Rise’ from our Cell-0 album had the beauty and feel which we felt could fit perfectly for Simone’s unique voice. We are so happy about the song and really excited about this tour with Epica as it will be something really special and amazing!!!”

    Apocalyptica and Epica will embark on their “Epic Apocalypse” tour on January 23 in Oslo, Norway. The outing will wrap up on March 29 in Leipzig, Germany. Chances are that fans will see Apocalyptica and Simons join forces to perform “Rise Again” during the tour.

    Watch the cinematic music video for “Rise Again,” directed by Lisa Mann, below.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kendrick lamar count me out music video watch stream dave free

Kendrick Lamar Goes to Therapy with Helen Mirren in "Count Me Out" Music Video: Watch

December 16, 2022

Rosalia Cardi B DESPECHA remix new song stream

Cardi B Joins Rosalía for "DESPECHÁ" Remix: Stream

December 16, 2022

Hellfest 2023 lineup

Hellfest 2023 Lineup: Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot, KISS, Mötley Crüe, and More

December 15, 2022

decisive pink haffmilch holiday

Decisive Pink (Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV) Drop Debut Single "Haffmilch Holiday": Stream

December 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Apocalyptica Unveil "Rise Again" Featuring Epica Singer Simone Simons: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter