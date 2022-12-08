The tour de force that is Aubrey Plaza is as talented as they come. Her prowess as a comedian and actress has seen her work with some of the industry’s best. But the standout element of Plaza’s career has always stood out amongst everything else: her iconic awkwardness. No matter where she goes, Plaza always makes it interesting with her deadpan approach that always inspires a reaction.

Whether it be putting up Blair Witch symbols in the dressing rooms of cast members from The White Lotus or making Robert De Niro uncomfortable, Plaza marches to the beat of her own drum. While some question if it’s a facade or Plaza is simply like this, the actress has produced plenty of stories and moments regardless. Here are 15 times Aubrey Plaza was iconic.

Her Time As an NBC Page

no like she’s so real pic.twitter.com/wOlUBJtHZZ — Dom (@nbbabydom) December 3, 2022

During a March 2015 interview on Today, hosts Savannah Gutherie and Hoda Kotb revealed that Plaza once worked as a page for NBC. Rumors of being escorted from the program by security in a dramatic fashion and telling lies during tours were brought up to which Plaza denied, saying “everyone loved me.” For the latter accusation, Plaza simply replied “I like to lie. I get paid to lie. And it makes me happy.” – J.E.

Hosting the IFC Spirit Awards

Aubrey Plaza’s dry humor made for a bombastic choice in hosting of the 34th and 35th IFC Spirit Awards, as she was set in her task of redefining what it meant to host award shows, and made sure to hold nothing back. The actress criticized many of the celebrities in attendance as well as other notable awards shows like the Oscars, echoing the feelings of many within the fractured political landscape of the US and the entertainment industry at that time. – Caitlyn Taylor

Freaking Out Robert De Niro While Filming Bad Grandpa

No amount of method acting could prepare Robert De Niro for Plaza, because working on Dirty Grandpa, Plaza took a page out of De Niro’s career and went the method acting route. Plaza’s character, Lenore, had a goal — have sex with De Niro’s character, Dick Kelly. Her actions before and during scenes led to one of the actress’ agents letting her know that De Niro was “a little freaked out.” It also didn’t help that she tried to lick his nipples, something that the film’s director, Dan Mazer, told her to do (despite knowing the veteran actor wasn’t fond of that area receiving attention). – J.E.

Her Appearance on Hot Ones

Hot Ones gives viewers a more down to earth and fun view of their favorite celebrities within and outside the traditional entertainment industry, as guests must fight off the heat of a spicy wing challenge while being interviewed by the show’s host, Sean Evans. To no one’s surprise, this creates an opportunity to generate many memorable moments. Aubrey Plaza takes on the heat with an unflinching stare, and as an iconic way of battling against the spicy challenge, she pours milk through her nose. – C.T.