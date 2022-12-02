Aubrey Plaza Says Cinema’s Last Defenders Are “Me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg”

Sure, Aubrey Plaza is about to star in a Marvel series, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love cinema. The actress has crowned herself as one of the last ~real~ cinephiles, right up there with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

“I’m one of the last people that’s kind of waving that theatrical flag,” Plaza recently told Deadline. “Me, Martin Scorsese, and Spielberg, just the three of us. I’m romantic about it. I just believe with all my heart that if you make a movie that’s undeniably great, people will hear about it and want to see it.”

Scorsese has gone on record as an outspoken critic of the Marvel machine, likening its superhero films more to “theme parks” than cinema because the action flicks don’t properly delve into the “emotional, psychological experiences” of the human condition.

Advertisement

Related Video

Plaza’s no stranger to the MCU — she recently joined the cast of the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. But she’s also been in a number of more prestigious projects as of late, including the thriller Emily the Criminal, the dark comedy Spin Me Round, and Season 2 of HBO’s series The White Lotus, with the latter becoming prime pranking ground for the actress. Perhaps most exciting for the film lover, Plaza will appear in Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film Megalopolis. Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too?