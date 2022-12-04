Menu
Axl Rose Won’t Throw His Microphone Into Guns N’ Roses Crowds Anymore After Injuring Fan

Rose ended every show with the practice for 30 years

axl rose microphone throw
Axl Rose, photo by Amy Harris
December 3, 2022 | 9:40pm ET

    Axl Rose is putting an end to a 30 year Guns N’ Roses tradition after his usual post-show microphone throw injured a fan.

    “It’s come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at r [sic] show in Adelaide Australia possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans,” Rose said in a December 2nd statement. “If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r [shows] anywhere.”

    Rose added: “Having tossed the mic at the end of r [sic] show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r [sic] performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r [sic] performances.” Read Rose’s full statement below.

    According to local news reports, Rose hit a woman named Rebecca Howe when he threw his microphone at Guns N’ Roses’ Adelaide show. A photo shows she suffered severe bruising to her face after the incident.

    Last week, Rose issued a statement asking fans to stop flying drones above Guns N’ Roses concerts, explaining that the aircraft distracted other fans and the band themselves. Guns N’ Roses recently issued a new Use Your Illusion I & II box set, and aim to enter the studio to work on new music soon.

