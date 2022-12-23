Bad Bunny Drops New Single “Gato de Noche”: Stream

Bad Bunny has shared his new single, “Gato de Noche,” to cap off a massive year. Stream the Ñengo Flow-assisted track below.

Over moody reggaeton production, the Puerto Rican superstar delivers seductive lyrics like, “Él te ama, te adora, lo da todo por ti/ Pero tú ere’ una diabla que estás loca por mí.” In English, this translates to: “He loves you, he adores you, and gives you everything/ But you’re the devil and you’re crazy for me.”

Earlier this week, Bad Bunny teased “Gato de Noche” on TikTok with a caption that some fans have interpreted to mean even more music is on the way. “Let me know if you want another preview,” he wrote.

In 2022, Bad Bunny took his global success to another level. His latest project, Un Verano Sin Ti, spent more than 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and was the year’s most-streamed album globally on Spotify. It was a no-brainer selection for Consequence’s top albums of 2022.

Thanks to two separate tours — “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” and “World’s Hottest Tour” — Bad Bunny also closed out the year with a record-breaking $435 million in tour grosses. Outside of music, he continued to pursue acting by playing an assassin in Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train. Bad Bunny is also set to play Spider-Man antihero El Muerto in an upcoming film.