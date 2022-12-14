Norman Reedus Joins Cast of John Wick Spinoff Ballerina

The John Wick spinoff Ballerina now has some Walking Dead flair to it, because, per Deadline, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has joined the cast of the film.

Little plot details are known about Ballerina, which was written by Shay Hatten and directed by Len Wiseman. What we do know is that Ana de Armas stars, and Reedus joins Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, and Catalina Sandino Moreno in the cast. What’s more, Ian McShane will return as Winston Scott, and Keanu Reeves himself has a part of unknown size as John Wick himself. Filming is underway in Prague.

In addition to Ballerina, a John Wick prequel series called The Continental is in the works at Peacock. That show is set in 1975 and follows a young Winston Scott. Additionally, a fourth proper John Wick film will be out on March 24th. Watch the trailer for that project here.

The Walking Dead wrapped up this year after over a decade on the air, but Reedus will star in a new spinoff series that is expected to debut in 2023 (Melissa McBride, who played Carol in the show, was expected to co-star in the series, but recently dropped out). Reedus will also star in the upcoming The Bikeriders, a film directed by Jeff Nichols based on a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club.