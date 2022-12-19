Menu
Bam Margera Rocks Out at Amon Amarth Show After Hospitalization: Watch

The Jackass star was spotted side-stage at the Swedish metal band's San Diego concert

bam margera amon amarth
Bam Margera and Amon Amarth (photo by Rodrigo Fredes)
December 19, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Bam Margera was spotted side-stage at an Amon Amarth concert on Friday (December 16th) in San Diego following his recent hospitalization.

    It was certainly encouraging to see Margera rocking out with the Swedish Viking metal band after his serious health scare. The former Jackass star was hospitalized at a San Diego hospital ICU earlier this month and placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19. His condition included a case of pneumonia, with deteriorating oxygen levels.

    It appears Bam made a full recovery, as footage from the Amon Amarth show sees him wearing a huge smile while headbanging and capturing video on his phone.

    Earlier this year, Margera completed a one-year substance abuse program as part of a court-mandated rehab following his dismissal from Jackass Forever. Since then, he’s been in and out of different rehab programs, and his health has become the subject of conspiracy theories, which his family tried to dismiss in an Instagram post over the summer.

    “The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families,” they wrote. “We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family.”

    Meanwhile, Amon Amarth just wrapped up their North American “Great Heathen Army” tour with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. The trek was in support of Amon Amarth’s 2022 offering The Great Heathen Army. The band also released a notable one-off single “Put Your Back into the Oar,” which notched a spot on our ranking of the Top Metal and Hard Rock Songs of 2022.

    Check out our recap of Amon Amarth’s recent NYC show here, and watch footage of Bam Margera onstage at the San Diego show below.

Bam Margera Rocks Out at Amon Amarth Show After Hospitalization: Watch

