Bam Margera Hospitalized and Placed on Ventilator

The former Jackass star has tested positive for COVID-19

December 9, 2022 | 11:25am ET

    Bam Margera, the mercurial former star of the Jackass franchise, has been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, TMZ reports.

    Margera was reportedly admitted to a hospital in San Diego earlier this week, where he subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. His condition includes a serious case of pneumonia, and his oxygen levels deteriorated to the point where he had to be placed on a ventilator.

    He remains in the Intensive Care Unit, but sources close to Margera believe he is stable.

    Earlier this year, Margera completed a one-year substance abuse program as part of a court-mandated rehab following his dismissal from Jackass Forever. Since then, he’s been in and out of different rehab programs, and his health has become the subject of conspiracy theories, which his family tried to rebut in an Instagram post over the summer. “The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families,” they wrote. “We kindly ask you to respect the process and our family.”

