Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs of 2022

The former president also shares his top films

Barack Obama listening to his 2022 Summer playlist
Barack Obama, photo by Reuters
December 23, 2022 | 8:33pm ET

    Barack Obama is getting in on the fun of list season by sharing his favorite songs of 2022.

    Some one may have taken a peak at our own top songs list (hi, Obama!), as the former president included five of our favorites: SZA’s “Shirt,” Ethel Cain’s “American Teenager,” Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s “Belize” featuring MF DOOM, Plains’ “Problem With It,” and Zach Bryan’s “Something in the Orange.” Sadly, our favorite song of the year — Paramore’s “This Is Why” — did not make Obama’s list. #JusticeForParamore.

    Obama’s list also includes songs like Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Rosalía’s “SAOKO,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Maggie Rogers’ “That’s Where I Am,” Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” NxWorries’ “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R., and Kendrick Lamar’s non-album hype track “The Heart Part 5.”

    The president also shared his favorite movies; once again, his list shares a lot in common with ours with titles like TÁR, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, The Woman King, and Decision to Leave.

    Check out both of Obama’s lists below, and see our full 2022 Annual Report here.

    Earlier this year, Obama shared his 2022 Summer playlist featuring songs from Rosalía, Wet Leg, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles.

     

