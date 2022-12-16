Menu
Margot Robbie Is a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World in First Trailer: Watch

The Greta Gerwig-directed film hits theaters on July 21st

Margot Robbie in Barbie
Margot Robbie in Barbie
December 16, 2022 | 9:11am ET

    Warner Bros. has shared the first candy-colored teaser trailer for Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Check it out below.

    “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” a voiceover intones as the opening music to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey swells in the background. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until…” Suddenly Margot Robbie’s Barbie appears towering like a monolith above the landscape. In imitation of Kubrick, a baby doll is thrown up into the sky, and viewers are treated to a sugar rush of scenes from the movie.

    Coming to US theaters July 21st, 2023, Barbie co-stars Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa, Hari Nef, and more. Gerwig co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach, but to the chagrin of ’90s pop nostalgists, she did not secure the rights to Aqua’s hit song “Barbie Girl.”

    Before Barbie comes to life, Gerwig returned the favor for her real-life partner Baumbach and starred in his adaptation of White Noisewhich already played in select theaters and will stream on Netflix December 30th. As for Robbie, she’ll appear in Damien Chazelle’s Babylonout December 23rd, where she improvised a kiss with Brad Pitt, and she recently put in work with David O. Russell’s Amsterdam.

Margot Robbie Is a Barbie Girl in a Barbie World in First Trailer: Watch

