beabadoobee Lights Up Fallon Performing “The Perfect Pair”: Watch

NBC audiences were introduced to Bossa Nova Bea when beabadoobee performed her song “The Perfect Pair” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Our former Artist of the Month sang from the comfort of a chair on a stage bedecked in holiday lights while accompanied by guitar, bass, drums, violin, viola, and cello. She didn’t move very much, but managed to inject some drama in the form of an oversized coat, short skirt, and knee-high white boots. Check out “The Perfect Pair” below.

beabadoobee recently performed that Beatopia track alongside a cover of “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton on BBC 1 Radio Live Lounge. She also staged an NPR Tiny Desk Concert with performances of “See You Soon,” “The Perfect Pair,” “Ripples,” and “Glue,” which you can find below.

Next year, she’ll tour Europe before opening for Taylor Swift on her “The Eras Tour” alongside acts such as Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, and more. You can try your luck with tickets over at Ticketmaster