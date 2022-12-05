Benmont Tench on the New Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Live Set and Unreleased Vault Songs

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Benmont Tench talks with Kyle Meredith about Live at The Fillmore 1997, the new Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers box set that collects highlights from the band’s famed 20-night sold out run.

Advertisement

Related Video

The keys legend tells us about the idea behind the covers-heavy shows, their relationship with Bob Dylan, and bringing out deep cuts like “Heartbreaker’s Beach Party.” Tench also discusses why he says that Wildflowers wasn’t really a solo album, the unreleased songs that are still in the vault, and his reluctance to ever perform as The Heartbreakers again.

Listen to The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench talk Live at The Fillmore 1997 above, or via the YouTube player below. Then please be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.