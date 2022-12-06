Better Call Saul: Exclusive Blooper Reel Offers a Light Look at Its Dark Final Season

Better Call Saul has been a cultural phenomenon. However, the wild and emotional tale of Saul Goodman has come to an end with the Breaking Bad sister series’ sixth season. So, what better way to honor its story and characters than with some extra content? Consequence has the exclusive gag reel from the upcoming Better Call Saul Season 6 Blu-ray/DVD release.

In the gag reel, viewers get a welcome break from the show’s signature dramatic tension and dark humor as fan-favorite actors including Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito stumble on their lines and break character. Also featured in the bloopers: mishaps with facial masks on camera, dancing, and general nonsense. It’s a far cry from Better Call Saul’s typically dark vibe, but it offers a glimpse into the joy the cast and crew had while creating the series.

The popular AMC drama continued where Breaking Bad left off, stepping out of that series’ shadow into something of its own by not only expanding on Breaking Bad’s setting, but also providing viewers with another series of morally dubious characters and terrifying, charismatic villains. Six seasons of storytelling have granted the show a great deal of awards attention, including 46 Emmy nominations, for good reason.

Advertisement

Related Video

The upcoming Better Call Saul Blu-ray and DVD release will include more special material for fans to sink their teeth into: With an approximate runtime of 689 minutes, viewers will be able to see the final season in high-def, as well as have access to episode commentaries, outtakes, special features, and even more gag reels. Check out the Better Call Saul Blu-ray and DVD release on December 6th, and check out the exclusive gag reel below.