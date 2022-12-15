Menu
Beyoncé Announces Club Renaissance in Los Angeles

The two-night event goes down this weekend

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert
Beyoncé’s artwork for Renaissance (Instagram)
December 15, 2022 | 3:57pm ET

    Beyoncé has announced Club Renaissance, a two-night event taking place at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles on December 17th and 18th.

    What exactly Club Renaissance entails is unclear, but the event is being presented by Amazon Music and Parkwood. At least one part of the programming appears to be a playback of Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance, in spatial audio.

    Tickets to Club Renaissance, which were made available for free to fans on Thursday, were limited to one per person with a 21+ age limit. (Tickets are, of course, now sold out.) The location of the venue will be revealed to guests prior to the first event on Saturday, December 17th.

    Beyoncé previously held a private Club Renaissance event in New York City following the release of Renaissance. The VIP guest list included Kendrick Lamar, Donald Glover, and Chloe Bailey.

    Renaissance, Beyoncé’s seventh album to date, was released in July 2022. The singer is reportedly embarking on a supporting tour in 2023, but an announcement is still forthcoming.

    Beyonce Club Renaissance

